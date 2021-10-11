Notification Center

Samsung Camera

Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
For the last couple of years now, smartphone camera systems have reached such a high level of quality and functionality that they could leave you baffled by the results. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a superb example of this fact, which is one of the reasons why Samsung has launched a new campaign nicknamed “Filmed #withGalaxy”.

As is the popular marketing tactic nowadays, Samsung has placed the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the hands of famous professionals to work their magic and showcase the camera’s capabilities.

One of them is Joe Wright, the director of the Golden Globe award-winning film Atonement. He is also known for his movies Darkest Hour, Woman in Window, and Pride and Prejudice. Wright—geared with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra—shot a short film called Princess & Peppernose. He used the S21 Ultra to capture wide and close-up scenes with the 13m ultrawide lens.

Famous director Sha Mo was also given Samsung's latest flagship to shoot with. He used the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Director’s View feature to get three different perspectives on the same scene for his short film Kids of Paradise. Some of Mo’s more popular works are the movies My Huckleberry Friends and Love Will Tear Us Apart.

If you want to see what these two famous directors managed to achieve with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, both films will debut at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October 2021.

Take it with a grain of salt


Now, Samsung is no stranger to this type of promotional content. Another example is back in February when the tech giant gave the Galaxy S21 Ultra to fashion photographer Rankin to test out its camera.

We have also seen similar campaigns from other players in the industry, like what Apple did with the release of iPhone 13 and Cinematic Mode in partnership with two-time Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow.

That being said, it is good to keep a healthy dose of skepticism with this type of marketing. More often than not, conditions are tailored perfectly to get the most out of these camera systems. Don’t get me wrong, smartphone cameras are still amazing and even sometimes astonishingly good. The entry barrier to get into photography and cinematography is now lower than ever.

