Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Samsung releases its January security patch to Galaxy devices with over 70 bug fixes

Samsung Android Software updates
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung releases its January security patch to Galaxy devices with over 70 bug fixes
Happy New Year to owners of certain flagship Samsung Galaxy phones which have received their first security update of 2024. Galaxy S23 series devices were updated to firmware version S91xBXXS3BWL3 while Galaxy S22 models received firmware version S90xBXXS7DWL3. Firmware version G99xBXXS9FWL9 was pushed out to Galaxy S21 devices. The updates tip the scales at around 400MB.

Time is running out for you to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 model and get $50 in Samsung Credit

Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount!

Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $970 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount!

Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately.
Reserve at Samsung

Samsung's Security Updates webpage shows one vulnerability patched by the update, CVE-2022-40507, which Samsung characterizes as "Critical." 67 patches were disseminated to fix vulnerabilities listed as high priority. Six were designated as moderate-priority vulnerabilities, and one was included in a previous security update.

One of the patches fixes an issue involving the phones' "Notification service" which could have allowed an attacker to get his/her hand on the user's personal information. Galaxy devices running Android 11 to Android 14 were vulnerable. Another fix exterminated a bug that could have allowed an attacker to pair a device with a targeted Galaxy phone using Bluetooth without the device user having to do anything.

The Galaxy S23 and the rest of last year's flagship series has received the January security update - Samsung releases its January security patch to Galaxy devices with over 70 bug fixes
The Galaxy S23 and the rest of last year's flagship series has received the January security update

Another issue fixed by the update could allow Samsung DeX users in an environment with multiple users to access the notifications from other users. It isn't clear whether the January security update returned Samsung's burn-in screen protection to affected phones. The company previously said that this feature would return in January during the next update after being removed. This feature slightly shifts the pixels on the screen to prevent screen burn-in.

Besides the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21, other devices that will receive the January Samsung Mobile Security Update include:

If the update hasn't been automatically installed on your phone, you can do it manually by going to Settings > Software update. These updates include patches meant for Android vulnerabilities and those that are specific to Samsung Galaxy devices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664

Latest News

Forget leaks, a retailer is already selling Galaxy S24 apparently but warns of limited stock
Forget leaks, a retailer is already selling Galaxy S24 apparently but warns of limited stock
Lenovo Tab Extreme is on sale for a price low enough to steal iPad and Galaxy Tab customers
Lenovo Tab Extreme is on sale for a price low enough to steal iPad and Galaxy Tab customers
Amazon is running two remarkably good deals on Surface Pro 9
Amazon is running two remarkably good deals on Surface Pro 9
Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before
Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before
Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless