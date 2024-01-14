Samsung releases its January security patch to Galaxy devices with over 70 bug fixes

Happy New Year to owners of certain flagship Samsung Galaxy phones which have received their first security update of 2024. Galaxy S23 series devices were updated to firmware version S91xBXXS3BWL3 while Galaxy S22 models received firmware version S90xBXXS7DWL3. Firmware version G99xBXXS9FWL9 was pushed out to Galaxy S21 devices. The updates tip the scales at around 400MB.

Time is running out for you to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S24 model and get $50 in Samsung Credit



Reserve your Galaxy S24 Ultra now and get a $50 discount! Be among the first to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra now by reserving your unit via the official store to get a $50 Samsung Credit. The cutting-edge Galaxy phone arrives with the latest Galaxy AI and an impressive camera zoom. You can trade in an eligible device to unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24+ now and get a $50 discount! Reserve your Galaxy S24+ unit now and get $50 in Samsung Credit, not to mention you'll be among the first to get the device. The best value-for-money model of the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S24+ arrives with the latest Galaxy AI, a superb camera, and plenty of awesome innovations. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $970 for your newest Galaxy phone when you preorder right away. Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S24 now and get a $50 discount! Reserve right away if you wish to be among the first to get the Galaxy S24 alongside a $50 Samsung credit. It arrives with an impressive camera, cutting-edge Galaxy AI, and more. Eligible trade-ins help you unlock up to $970 in savings when you pre-order immediately. Reserve at Samsung





Samsung's Security Updates webpage shows one vulnerability patched by the update, CVE-2022-40507, which Samsung characterizes as "Critical." 67 patches were disseminated to fix vulnerabilities listed as high priority. Six were designated as moderate-priority vulnerabilities, and one was included in a previous security update.

Samsung's Security Updates webpage shows one vulnerability patched by the update, CVE-2022-40507, which Samsung characterizes as "Critical." 67 patches were disseminated to fix vulnerabilities listed as high priority. Six were designated as moderate-priority vulnerabilities, and one was included in a previous security update.





One of the patches fixes an issue involving the phones' "Notification service" which could have allowed an attacker to get his/her hand on the user's personal information. Galaxy devices running Android 11 to Android 14 were vulnerable. Another fix exterminated a bug that could have allowed an attacker to pair a device with a targeted Galaxy phone using Bluetooth without the device user having to do anything.









Another issue fixed by the update could allow Samsung DeX users in an environment with multiple users to access the notifications from other users. It isn't clear whether the January security update returned Samsung's burn-in screen protection to affected phones. The company previously said that this feature would return in January during the next update after being removed. This feature slightly shifts the pixels on the screen to prevent screen burn-in.





Besides the Galaxy S23 , Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21, other devices that will receive the January Samsung Mobile Security Update include:



