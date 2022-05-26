Samsung showcases its giant 200MP sensor by photographing a cat





You may also find interesting:

This means that the ISOCELL HP1 (and potentially all the phones equipped with it) can shoot 200MP images with 0.64-micron pixels, 50MP images with 1.28-micron pixels or 12.5MP ones with 2.56-micron pixels.In perfect (studio) conditions, the 200MP mode can achieve great results - as seen in the cat poster video. But in day-to-day situations, being able to shoot 12.5MP shots with huge pixels is much more practical and useful, especially in low-light conditions.Last but not least, the ISOCELL HP1 should allow smartphones to shoot 8K/30fps videos, using the quad-pixel binning mode.