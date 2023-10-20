Samsung Internet Browser app updated with autocomplete support, more
Samsung continues to improve its Internet Browser app with new features. After thoroughly testing them in the beta version of the app, Samsung has now released some of these features to the stable channel.
This means that if you update to the latest version of Samsung Internet Browser, regardless of whether or not you’re enrolled in the beta program, you’ll benefit from additional functionality.
Apart from that, the new version of Samsung Internet Browser also gained new support for syncing tab groups, as confirmed by the official changelog. Finally, the app now features an increased number of days of History saved, so you’ll be able to check which sites you’ve visited in the last 90 days.
As SamMobile points out, among the most important new features included in the latest update is support of URL autocomplete in address bar, which will save you a lot of time when you want to type in an address to visit a certain website.
If you’re looking to upgrade to Samsung Internet Browser v23.0.0.47, your only option is the Galaxy Store for the time being. However, the latest update should pop up in the Google Play Store very soon too in case you don’t want to go the Galaxy Store route.
