Samsung Internet gets a bucketload of new features after latest beta update
Those of you who don't mind installing beta apps can now download Samsung Internet 14.2 beta, a new version of the browser that brings a wide range of new features and improvements.
A Bookmark Bar now shows up in the upper toolbar area in DeX mode and on tablets. You'll need to enable the “Show bookmark bar” menu so that the bookmark bar is shown. Context menus like “Open in new tab” and “Edit bookmark” are supported too.
Several other features and enhancements have been included in Samsung Internet beta 14.2, such as S Pen Air Action, tab bar GUI enhancement, update popup for new password fill, quick access page at fresh launch, and tip card for desktop view setting.
The new beta version of Samsung Internet Browser is available for download via Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.