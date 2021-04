Samsung Internet 14 is out of beta, here are all the new features

Launch Samsung Internet.

Touch the divider and tap on the App Pair icon. You will then be able to launch more than one Samsung Internet browser window at once.

Enhanced smart anti-tracking" that automatically clears cookies at scheduled intervals

A new privacy control panel, showing how many pop-ups and cookies have been blocked

System font applies to web pages

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: handwriting recognition in text boxes and the URL bar

Improvements to reader mode

Browser translation extension now supports 18 languages

After launching a beta version of Samsung Internet 14 early last month, Samsung has now quietly released the final version of its mobile browser. Many of the features revealed in the beta are now available in this release, including the new Flex mode, which will display a video on the top half of the screen, and the control UI on the lower half.Also, Smart Anti-Tracking received a bump to version 3.0, a much-needed improvement that should protect against first-party, redirection-based trackers by clearing cookies at scheduled intervals.More importantly, Samsung Internet can now be paired with another instance of the browser at the same time via the edge panel. The new feature is meant to allow users to multitask when they navigate the internet. Here is how you can do that:Depending on what Galaxy device you're using you can have up to three app pairs. From One UI 2.5, a maximum of 3 instance app pair is supported in the split window. Apart from these major improvements, AndroidPolice reports that a couple of minor changes have been added too:To get all the benefits of Samsung Internet 14, simply update the browser app via the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.