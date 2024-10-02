Samsung reportedly working on incorporating an Apple Intelligence feature





One UI 7 will make some optimizations to Samsung's gallery and add convenient features related to AI search https://t.co/JdkDZSJrgg — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 2, 2024



Galaxy AI currently has ‘circle to search’ which lets you circle an item in an image and search for what it is. The new AI-powered search will let you find images within your gallery that you know are there but are buried under thousands of other photos.



For example, describing an image as “photo of me and mom from our trip to Italy” will prompt the AI to scour through all your photos and find that particular one faster than you ever could have. Samsung might also add the Apple Intelligence feature that lets AI sort and reorganize your gallery for you: putting related images next to each other in dedicated albums.













It’s also worth mentioning that Google has its own version of this feature by the name of “Ask Photos” for its Google Photos app. However, it’s only available in early access for now. However, there’s an almost zero percent chance that this will roll out to your Samsung phone before it comes out for iOS. This feature is reportedly slated for One UI 7 which is probably quite a few months away. Apple Intelligence, on the other hand, starts rolling out this month. Though it won’t completely be available in all its glory until some time next year.It’s also worth mentioning that Google has its own version of this feature by the name of “Ask Photos” for its Google Photos app. However, it’s only available in early access for now.