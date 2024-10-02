Subscribe to access exclusive content
Samsung reportedly working on incorporating an Apple Intelligence feature

What is the one buzzword that comes to mind when you think about the latest big-name phone announcements? Because if you’ve been paying attention, it’s probably AI. The Pixel 9 got Gemini, Apple announced its own AI and we have Galaxy AI as well. And though iPhone users are still waiting on Apple Intelligence to come out, it seems Samsung is already taking notes.

Now, let’s be very clear: this isn’t something only Apple could have come up with, it just got around to announcing it first. Apple Intelligence will allow users to search their photo galleries much more intelligently. Instead of scrolling through thousands of memes to find the perfect one before the group chat moves on from the current topic, you will be able to describe and find the image instead.

Renowned Samsung tipster Ice Universe claims Samsung is working on something similar for its own gallery app.


Galaxy AI currently has ‘circle to search’ which lets you circle an item in an image and search for what it is. The new AI-powered search will let you find images within your gallery that you know are there but are buried under thousands of other photos.

For example, describing an image as “photo of me and mom from our trip to Italy” will prompt the AI to scour through all your photos and find that particular one faster than you ever could have. Samsung might also add the Apple Intelligence feature that lets AI sort and reorganize your gallery for you: putting related images next to each other in dedicated albums.

Modern phones really are just super advanced cameras, aren’t they? | Image credit — PhoneArena - Samsung reportedly working on incorporating an Apple Intelligence feature
Modern phones really are just super advanced cameras, aren’t they? | Image credit — PhoneArena

However, there’s an almost zero percent chance that this will roll out to your Samsung phone before it comes out for iOS. This feature is reportedly slated for One UI 7 which is probably quite a few months away. Apple Intelligence, on the other hand, starts rolling out this month. Though it won’t completely be available in all its glory until some time next year.

It’s also worth mentioning that Google has its own version of this feature by the name of “Ask Photos” for its Google Photos app. However, it’s only available in early access for now.
