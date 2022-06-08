New Galaxy S23 Ultra concept images pay special attention to the 200MP camera





Samsung is rumored to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200MP image sensor to build on its record camera resolution prowess that proved beneficial with the 108MP sensors in the S-line flagships their last two editions.





A new Galaxy SS23 Ultra design concept video by Technizo fleshes out how such a giant sensor might look like next to the other camera paraphernalia. If a 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support, and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line.





Take a look at the video where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HM1 ISOCELL sensor that may end up in the Galaxy S23 series.









As to what other design changes we'd expect from the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S23 series in general, there are rumors for a quad-curved "waterfall" display , at least on the Ultra, as well as the following new hardware and software features:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Qualcomm X70 5G modem

200MP Galaxy S23 ultra camera

108MP Galaxy S23/S23+ camera sensor

Quad-curved "waterfall" display design

10Hz-120Hz LTPO displays on the Galaxy S23/S23+

Android 13 with One UI 5 on top

The magic of Nonacell pixel-binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see what the S23 Ultra camera will be capable of.