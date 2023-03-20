Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung hikes trade-in values by as much as 900% toward the purchase of some Galaxy S23 models

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung hikes trade-in values by as much as 900% toward the purchase of some Galaxy S23 models
If you've yet to pull the trigger on your purchase of a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, there is some good news that you might want to take into consideration. Samsung has hiked the trade-in values of certain handsets more than doubling the amount of credit you will receive for turning in some particular devices.

Sammy will give you up to $750 credit toward the purchase of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra and up to $700 credit toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+. The higher trade-in values toward a Galaxy S23 Ultra purchase can be seen on Samsung's website.

Samsung has hiked the trade-in value of the following Samsung phones toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 $750 up 47% from $510
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 up 89% from $370
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 $680 up 97% from $345
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $600 up 160% from $230
  • Galaxy S22+ $570 up 143% from $235
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra $550 up 108% from $265
  • Galaxy S22 $530 up 172% from $195
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 $520 up $117% from $240
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 $500 up 203% from $165
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 $500 up 54% from $325
  • Galaxy Note 10+ $490 up 206% from $160
  • Galaxy Note 10+ 5G $480 up 220% from $150
  • Galaxy Note 20+ $450 up 291% from $115
  • Galaxy Z Fold $440 up 175% from $160
  • Galaxy S21+ $440 up 175% from $160
  • Galaxy Note 10 $430 up 353% from $95
  • Galaxy S21 FE $420 up 211% from $135
  • Galaxy Note 9 $410 up 413% from $80
  • Galaxy S21 $410 up 215% from $130
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra $390 up 144% from $160
  • Galaxy Z Flip $380 up 280% from $100

Some of these trade-in values have risen sharply. For example, the Galaxy A21 will now fetch $260 in a trade toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra. That is up an incredible 940% from the previous valuation of $25. Samsung also raised the trade-in values of certain iPhone models toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will now fetch $600 in a trade which is up 6% from the previous valuation of $660. Most Apple devices are now worth $10-$15 more in a trade.

AT&amp;amp;T will credit you $800 if you trade in a Galaxy S II toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra - Samsung hikes trade-in values by as much as 900% toward the purchase of some Galaxy S23 models
AT&T will credit you $800 if you trade in a Galaxy S II toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra

On Samsung's website, it now shows that Verizon will give you up to $800 credit for recent top-shelf Galaxy phones dating back to the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20. Verizon will credit you $400 if you trade in a mid-range Galaxy device. More generous is AT&T as the carrier will give you $800 for just about any Galaxy phone, including the Galaxy S and the Galaxy S II, if you're buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!

The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700!

Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option.
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

The higher trade-in values aren't going to last forever so if you're happy with any of these trade-in values, you should take advantage of them now.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Pixel vulnerability that hits the Markup screenshot editing tool is potentially dangerous
Pixel vulnerability that hits the Markup screenshot editing tool is potentially dangerous
Study shows Apple Watch can predict pain levels of hospitalized patients with Sickle Cell disease
Study shows Apple Watch can predict pain levels of hospitalized patients with Sickle Cell disease
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products
Since getting banned from its U.S. supply chain, Huawei replaced 13,000 parts used in its products
Google Camera app version 8.8 gives Pixel 6 users the faster and improved Night Sight feature
Google Camera app version 8.8 gives Pixel 6 users the faster and improved Night Sight feature

Popular stories

Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Blind camera comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max BEATS OnePlus 11, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro!
Blind camera comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max BEATS OnePlus 11, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro!
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless