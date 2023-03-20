Samsung hikes trade-in values by as much as 900% toward the purchase of some Galaxy S23 models



If you've yet to pull the trigger on your purchase of a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra phone, there is some good news that you might want to take into consideration. Samsung has hiked the trade-in values of certain handsets more than doubling the amount of credit you will receive for turning in some particular devices.







Sammy will give you up to $750 credit toward the purchase of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra and up to $700 credit toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+. The higher trade-in values toward a Galaxy S23 Ultra purchase can be seen on Samsung's website





Samsung has hiked the trade-in value of the following Samsung phones toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra:





Galaxy Z Fold 4 $750 up 47% from $510

Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 up 89% from $370

Galaxy Z Fold 3 $680 up 97% from $345

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $600 up 160% from $230

Galaxy S22+ $570 up 143% from $235

Galaxy S21 Ultra $550 up 108% from $265

Galaxy S22 $530 up 172% from $195

Galaxy Z Fold 2 $520 up $117% from $240

Galaxy Z Flip 3 $500 up 203% from $165

Galaxy Z Flip 4 $500 up 54% from $325

Galaxy Note 10+ $490 up 206% from $160

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G $480 up 220% from $150

Galaxy Note 20+ $450 up 291% from $115

Galaxy Z Fold $440 up 175% from $160

Galaxy S21+ $440 up 175% from $160

Galaxy Note 10 $430 up 353% from $95

Galaxy S21 FE $420 up 211% from $135

Galaxy Note 9 $410 up 413% from $80

Galaxy S21 $410 up 215% from $130

Galaxy S20 Ultra $390 up 144% from $160

Galaxy Z Flip $380 up 280% from $100





Some of these trade-in values have risen sharply. For example, the Galaxy A21 will now fetch $260 in a trade toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra. That is up an incredible 940% from the previous valuation of $25. Samsung also raised the trade-in values of certain iPhone models toward the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will now fetch $600 in a trade which is up 6% from the previous valuation of $660. Most Apple devices are now worth $10-$15 more in a trade.









On Samsung's website, it now shows that Verizon will give you up to $800 credit for recent top-shelf Galaxy phones dating back to the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20. Verizon will credit you $400 if you trade in a mid-range Galaxy device. More generous is AT&T as the carrier will give you $800 for just about any Galaxy phone, including the Galaxy S and the Galaxy S II, if you're buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

