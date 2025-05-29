Samsung just gave Game Booster a stealth upgrade with some wild new tricks
A surprise update adds smarter audio, floating timers, and experimental tools to Galaxy's gaming suite.
Samsung has quietly rolled out a significant update to its Game Booster app, ahead of the expected launch of One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. The latest version (7.0.51.13) introduces eight new features aimed at enhancing the mobile gaming experience on Galaxy phones and tablets—ranging from smarter audio controls to custom notifications and voice effects.
According to changelog details surfaced by @GalaxyTechie and verified through sideloaded testing, the update adds the following:
A new performance toggle that pushes your device to its limits for smoother gameplay. Samsung warns that enabling this may lead to increased battery consumption and heat in some games.
This feature displays a floating countdown timer during character respawn moments, helping players rejoin games without losing track of time.
Offers three modes: standard sound, full mute, and an AI-powered option that automatically adjusts volume based on in-game screen activity. For example, the app can mute menus and background screens, and unmute when gameplay resumes.
Designed to be less distracting, this feature overlays semi-transparent notifications that glide across the screen briefly and then disappear. Users can customize the speed and transparency of these alerts.
Adds two new options: one to keep the mic active during games even when another app is using it, and another to switch to the higher-quality Bluetooth mic if available.
A novelty tool that can apply one of ten real-time voice filters during gameplay. Options include Robot, Baby, Little Girl, Lo-Fi Landline, Sci-Fi Horror, and more.
While these features are mentioned in the update log, they do not yet appear to be functional. Samsung may be reserving them for a future rollout or testing them regionally.
It appears that the Game Booster update is not yet widely available, as reported by the folks at SamMobile. The Galaxy Store in some regions does not list the new version. However, sideloading version 7.0.51.13 does show these new tools on a Galaxy S25 running One UI 7.
Interestingly, users enrolled in the One UI 8.0 beta on the Galaxy S25 Ultra report having Game Booster version 8.0.00.15—which, paradoxically, lacks these new features. That may suggest Samsung is testing different builds in parallel or holding back the full feature set for stable One UI 8.0 firmware.
What’s new in Game Booster?
According to changelog details surfaced by @GalaxyTechie and verified through sideloaded testing, the update adds the following:
Max Boost
Image credit – Galaxy Techie
A new performance toggle that pushes your device to its limits for smoother gameplay. Samsung warns that enabling this may lead to increased battery consumption and heat in some games.
Respawn Timer
Image credit – Galaxy Techie
This feature displays a floating countdown timer during character respawn moments, helping players rejoin games without losing track of time.
Game Sound with AI Mute
Image credit – Galaxy Techie
Offers three modes: standard sound, full mute, and an AI-powered option that automatically adjusts volume based on in-game screen activity. For example, the app can mute menus and background screens, and unmute when gameplay resumes.
Dash Notifications
Image credit – Galaxy Techie
Designed to be less distracting, this feature overlays semi-transparent notifications that glide across the screen briefly and then disappear. Users can customize the speed and transparency of these alerts.
Super Microphone
Image credit – Galaxy Techie
Adds two new options: one to keep the mic active during games even when another app is using it, and another to switch to the higher-quality Bluetooth mic if available.
Voice Changer
Image credit – Galaxy Techie
A novelty tool that can apply one of ten real-time voice filters during gameplay. Options include Robot, Baby, Little Girl, Lo-Fi Landline, Sci-Fi Horror, and more.
Virtual Gamepad, Game Controller, and 4D Vibration
While these features are mentioned in the update log, they do not yet appear to be functional. Samsung may be reserving them for a future rollout or testing them regionally.
Gradual rollout and One UI 8 beta
It appears that the Game Booster update is not yet widely available, as reported by the folks at SamMobile. The Galaxy Store in some regions does not list the new version. However, sideloading version 7.0.51.13 does show these new tools on a Galaxy S25 running One UI 7.
Interestingly, users enrolled in the One UI 8.0 beta on the Galaxy S25 Ultra report having Game Booster version 8.0.00.15—which, paradoxically, lacks these new features. That may suggest Samsung is testing different builds in parallel or holding back the full feature set for stable One UI 8.0 firmware.
Things that are NOT allowed: