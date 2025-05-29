Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Samsung just gave Game Booster a stealth upgrade with some wild new tricks

A surprise update adds smarter audio, floating timers, and experimental tools to Galaxy's gaming suite.

Samsung has quietly rolled out a significant update to its Game Booster app, ahead of the expected launch of One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. The latest version (7.0.51.13) introduces eight new features aimed at enhancing the mobile gaming experience on Galaxy phones and tablets—ranging from smarter audio controls to custom notifications and voice effects.

What’s new in Game Booster?


According to changelog details surfaced by @GalaxyTechie and verified through sideloaded testing, the update adds the following:

Max Boost




A new performance toggle that pushes your device to its limits for smoother gameplay. Samsung warns that enabling this may lead to increased battery consumption and heat in some games.

Respawn Timer




This feature displays a floating countdown timer during character respawn moments, helping players rejoin games without losing track of time.

Game Sound with AI Mute




Offers three modes: standard sound, full mute, and an AI-powered option that automatically adjusts volume based on in-game screen activity. For example, the app can mute menus and background screens, and unmute when gameplay resumes.

Dash Notifications




Designed to be less distracting, this feature overlays semi-transparent notifications that glide across the screen briefly and then disappear. Users can customize the speed and transparency of these alerts.

Super Microphone




Adds two new options: one to keep the mic active during games even when another app is using it, and another to switch to the higher-quality Bluetooth mic if available.

Voice Changer




A novelty tool that can apply one of ten real-time voice filters during gameplay. Options include Robot, Baby, Little Girl, Lo-Fi Landline, Sci-Fi Horror, and more.

Virtual Gamepad, Game Controller, and 4D Vibration


While these features are mentioned in the update log, they do not yet appear to be functional. Samsung may be reserving them for a future rollout or testing them regionally.

Gradual rollout and One UI 8 beta


It appears that the Game Booster update is not yet widely available, as reported by the folks at SamMobile. The Galaxy Store in some regions does not list the new version. However, sideloading version 7.0.51.13 does show these new tools on a Galaxy S25 running One UI 7.

Interestingly, users enrolled in the One UI 8.0 beta on the Galaxy S25 Ultra report having Game Booster version 8.0.00.15—which, paradoxically, lacks these new features. That may suggest Samsung is testing different builds in parallel or holding back the full feature set for stable One UI 8.0 firmware.
