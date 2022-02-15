 T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
T-Mobile Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update
Samsung has been churning out foldable smartphones every year since 2019 in an attempt to perfect the formula. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is part of the second wave of foldable smartphones released by Samsung, which means it remains eligible for the upcoming Android 13 update.

Until then, the South Korean company is rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Z Fold 2 units in the United States. After making the update available to users who bough the international version, Samsung has teamed up with two US carrier to provide Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners, T-Mobile and Sprint.

Although we don’t have an ETA yet, we can safely assume that AT&T and Verizon will soon release their own take on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update. Currently, the update rolled out by T-Mobile and Sprint includes the February security patch (via SamMobile), but if AT&T and Verizon delay the deployment until next month, it might come with the March security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 debuted on the market about two years ago and has already received two major Android OS updates (including this one). The South Korean giant is expected to provide at least one more Android update, so the phone is deemed to remain relevant for at least one more year, at least in terms of software.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: H2 2021 smackdown yields new 5G speed champion
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: H2 2021 smackdown yields new 5G speed champion
NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues
Audio-Technica launches affordable earphones with long-lasting battery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Audio-Technica launches affordable earphones with long-lasting battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US
Samsung's streak continues: no "Seamless Update" for the Galaxy S22 series
by Alan Friedman,  5
Samsung's streak continues: no "Seamless Update" for the Galaxy S22 series
Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young
by Alan Friedman,  2
Foldable Pixel expected to be released in Q4 says DSCC co-founder Ross Young
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless