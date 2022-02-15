T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update

T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update0
Until then, the South Korean company is rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Z Fold 2 units in the United States. After making the update available to users who bough the international version, Samsung has teamed up with two US carrier to provide Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners, T-Mobile and Sprint.
Although we don’t have an ETA yet, we can safely assume that AT&T and Verizon will soon release their own take on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update. Currently, the update rolled out by T-Mobile and Sprint includes the February security patch (via SamMobile), but if AT&T and Verizon delay the deployment until next month, it might come with the March security patch.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 debuted on the market about two years ago and has already received two major Android OS updates (including this one). The South Korean giant is expected to provide at least one more Android update, so the phone is deemed to remain relevant for at least one more year, at least in terms of software.