Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 appears in Reddit leaks
Reddit user ultima40 claims to have pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which were leaked in a forum thread. ‘These pics were shared to me by another user’, they claim.
There are three cameras positioned on the back and a flash. Other pics include a shot of the front display (turned off), as well as a bottom shot with the device completely folded.
Later in the reddit thread appeared two more images, this time with the device turned on and with illuminated screens. ‘Potato pic of the inner screen they shared with me after’, ultima40 comments with humor on the first additional photo in regards to the image quality (yes, it’s not that great). Here we see a rather blurry wallpaper on the huge inner display, plus the lock-pattern dots on the right. Plus, one can notice the under-screen selfie camera.
Judging by the photos, there’s a miniature gap between the two display surfaces, when folded. Gap of that kind can be found in dummy photos of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too. Of course, the gap on the foldable leaked device is much smaller than that on the Flip 5 model.
Originally three in numbers (later got to five), the images show a black device with a sticker on the back, saying in fat font: ‘Confidential’ and also explicitly stating that unauthorized use is prohibited. ‘No photo allowed’, ‘Not for sale’, ‘Do not leak info’, reads the rest of the sticker. Quite the irony.
Others observe that the one who took those photos could put himself/herself at risk, because identifying labels on the unit are not censored. ‘The owner/tester is going to get into a lot of trouble for that’, remarks one user, to which original poster ultima40 replies: ‘User was trying to sell it to me’.
Whether or not you pay attention to leaks of such kind, the Samsung Unpacked event is just around the corner, expected in late July, when we will finally get an official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. In the meantime, don’t forget to check our vast article that includes potential specs, features, and pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
What are we looking at?
The next picture is of the front again, this time with the screen turned on. The date on the device reveals the shot was taken July 10th.
Comments and repercussions
Reddit users (at least those commenting in the thread) are not in awe of the new phone. Similarities between this and previous Galaxy Z Fold modes are noted right away: ‘Fold4S, nothing more, nothing less’, ‘Fold 3 mark 3 lol’, ‘Something irks me about manufacturers changing new phones just enough that you can't tell but they don't fit in last year's cases’, etc.
The real thing is coming
Whether or not you pay attention to leaks of such kind, the Samsung Unpacked event is just around the corner, expected in late July, when we will finally get an official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. In the meantime, don’t forget to check our vast article that includes potential specs, features, and pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
