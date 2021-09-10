Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs tipped, Samsung aims to really lower its price

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs tipped, Samsung aims to really lower its price0
In short, Samsung will be striving to "lower mass production unit cost while guaranteeing current quality" by any means possible and necessary, tips the report along with spilling some beans on the Z Fold 4, such as a greatly improved under-display camera.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 price and specs to expect
How, then, may Samsung go about cutting the Galaxy Z Fold 4 production price? Well, one way is by replacing expensive suppliers in the chain with alternatives that are no less experienced but can produce the component for less.
Next in line was the UTG display cover that Samsung's suppliers have managed to bring down in price by more than half. Remember LG's recent announcement of a foldable phone cover material that is as tough as UTG yet cheaper and more flexible? Yeah, there will be further developments in the field.
Next in line could very well be the expensive hinge mechanism that Samsung made way more durable and sealed than the previous generation. The Elec is reporting that Samsung now has no less than three separate hinge suppliers lined up for its future foldable phones, and a fourth is on the way.
The competition to win orders from Samsung will be fierce and these companies will undoubtedly do wonders to lower their prices and win the Z Fold 4 contracts. One of these hinge companies, for instance - Fine Technix - saw a drop in orders for metal backplates that Samsung disposed of in the Z Fold 3 to replace them with cheaper carbon reinforcements, and is immediately retooling to go into competitive hinge production to keep its Samsung-sourced revenue intact.
Long story short, with the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Samsung is optimizing the production costs of its foldables the smart way by adding features that don't cost an arm and a leg but add to the evolution of this budding niche.
We can't say we will be disappointed by such a move, especially if the Z Fold 4 manages to hit the $1499 mark at launch with a new Snapdragon 898 or Exynos 2200, and new cameras, including the under-display one that the leakster tips will offer "improved UDC hole permeability and saturation" and be "less noticeable than the first generation UDC."