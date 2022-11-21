Calling all power users: Revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 3 falls to a snaggable price

If you want to try out a foldable smartphone but don't want to spend your life savings on the futuristic tech, Samsung has got your back. The company has discounted the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by up to 56 percent.





Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 came out last year, it's still ahead of most top 2022 phones by virtue of the foldable tech. The folding nature of the device makes it a tablet-phone hybrid, which makes it ideal for power users. Multi-tasking is great on the phone and it even has a Windows-style taskbar. The device even supports the S Pen stylus, which again is something you don't see on many phones.





Another novel tech employed by the phone is the under-display camera on the main 7.6 inches screen which ensures your viewing experience is not mired by an unsightly notch or camera cutout. Full marks for thoughtfulness.





The phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood, which is more than fast enough for most people. Similarly, even though the phone doesn't offer chart-topping camera specs, you can count on it for colorful and sharp images and decent videos.





Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 7.6 inches main screen 120Hz | 6.2 inches outer screen | Triple camera system | 4MP under display camera | 10MP front facing camera | Snapdragon 888 chip | 4,400mAh battery $1010 off (56%) $789 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung





Thanks to the phone's design, you can set it up like a tripod and even use it like a mini laptop.





The Fold 3 is also more durable than its predecessors and also offers IPX8 water resistance. You won't have to worry about babying the device. It will get five years of software support.





So, if you are done with conventional phones and want more out of your next daily driver, the Fold 3 is the phone to get. Sure, the Fold 4 is a little faster and has slightly better cameras, but that device starts at $1,799.99, or a couple of hundred bucks less if you find a good deal





The Fold 3 is the perfect entry device if you don't want to spend close to $2,000 on a foldable phone. Samsung is selling it for $1,199.99 instead of $1,799.99 at the moment and if you are willing to trade in an old phone, the price will drop to $789.99.





Alternatively, you can opt for a free Freestyle portable projector, which separately costs $799.99, and get an instant discount of $250.