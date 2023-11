Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 14 update arrives in the US

Android 14

It’s a good time to be a Samsung customer, as the South Korean giant is now rolling out Android 14 to multiple devices. Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 series are already in the process of receiving the long-awaited update, as well as several of the company’s tablets and Galaxy A series phones.As the title says, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the next Samsung smartphone to receive theOne UI 6 update. Granted, the software upgrade is only available for customers in the United States, it’s safe to say that Samsung will expand the roll-out to additional countries in the coming weeks.For now, you can only update toif you own a carrier-locked version of, specifically the Verizon -bound model, according to SamMobile . The update comes with firmware number, just so you know what you should be looking for.It’s also important to mention that this is a pretty big update weighing in at 3GB, although that shouldn’t be an issue considering the amount of storage thepacks inside.Theupdate includes the November 2023 security patch, so if you’re acustomer who owns Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone, there’s a high chance that you’ll be able to upgrade your phone to One UI 6 by heading to