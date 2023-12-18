Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 updated to Android 14 in the US
Samsung has been updating dozens of its phones and tablets to Android 14 in the last couple of weeks, but that doesn’t mean that these major updates reached everyone.
Before we move on, let’s address the elephant in the room: Samsung has been making headlines with these Android 14 updates for a while, but the majority of customers are probably still waiting for theirs.
The good news is at least three carriers in the United States are now rolling out the One UI 6 update. That means that if you’ve bought the unlocked model, you’ll have to wait a while longer.
According to SamMobile, T-Mobile, Metro and Verizon are now rolling out the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. The update weighs in at 3GB, so it’s a big one.
In related news, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 are also getting Android 14 updates in the in United States, but only carrier-locked models are eligible for the software upgrade at the moment.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 are no exception to this unwritten rule, so if you’re rocking either of these two flagships as your daily driver, chances are that you’re still waiting for Android 14.
