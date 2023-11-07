Amazon and Best Buy have all Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 models on sale at a solid $150 discount now

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Are you tempted to pick up a Motorola Razr (2023) or Razr+ (2023) for the holidays after Amazon's impressive new discounts? Before deciding which of the best foldable phones out there is right for you, it might be worth taking Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 into consideration as well.

Released about five months ago, the world's most popular foldable model right now has actually scored a surprisingly large number of surprisingly hefty discounts in this time, dropping as low as $800 with no strings attached just a month after its August commercial debut.

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
Normally available for $999.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, the Z Flip 5 can be currently had at a cool 150 bucks less than that, which makes for a slightly less compelling deal than the one mentioned above. But for what it offers, the Android 13-based clamshell is pretty darn affordable at the time of this writing both at Amazon and Best Buy and both in 256 and 512 gig variants.

The latter is also marked down by a more than decent $150 from a list price of $1,199.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways as far as both storage models are concerned. If you want us to make a prediction based on little more than a hunch and good old fashioned common sense, we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get even cheaper in the very near future as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday events organized by these same retailers.

But that's never a guarantee, and if you want to beat the holiday rush, avoid disappointment, potential complications, lengthy waiting, or a delay in shipping caused by exacerbated demand, this feels like a pretty good time to order a pretty good phone with a trendy design, two outstanding screens, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, decent battery life, decent cameras, and exceptional software support.
