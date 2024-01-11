Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 powerhouse scores a random but hefty new $175 discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 powerhouse scores a random but hefty new $175 discount
When it comes to smartphone deals (or deals on pretty much anything you can imagine, for that matter), we're not really used to seeing odd numbers slashed off a list price, which is more often than not nicely rounded as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, is normally available at an even $1,000 and up, and although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered clamshell saw daylight less than six months ago, the recently concluded holiday season dropped that price tag by a very cool $200 at one point... for a good couple of weeks or so.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Four Color Options
$175 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, we also saw the extremely well-reviewed and massively popular foldable handset marked down by $150 and even $125 after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, but that doesn't make Amazon's latest $175 price cut any less unusual.

Of course, unusual is not necessarily a bad thing, especially when it eclipses everything the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself have to offer right now in terms of Z Flip 5 savings with no strings attached.

Don't expect to be able to pay 175 bucks less than the aforementioned entry-level $1,000 price point of this bad boy, though, as that particular discount only applies to a 512GB storage configuration typically fetching $1,120.

You can save the odd $175 on a grand total of four different color options including graphite, cream, lavender, and mint, at least if you hurry and place your Amazon.com order today. 

While there's definitely a chance the 512 gig Galaxy Z Flip 5 will become even more affordable after the Galaxy S24 family finally goes official, the two are obviously not related in any way. As such, we'd certainly hate it if you ended up missing out on what's undeniably a satisfyingly substantial discount to wait for an improved deal that may never come... or at least not until we're a lot closer to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 launch presumably set for August 2024.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless