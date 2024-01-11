Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 powerhouse scores a random but hefty new $175 discount





Granted, we also saw the extremely well-reviewed and massively popular foldable handset marked down by $150 and even $125 after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, but that doesn't make Amazon's latest $175 price cut any less unusual.





Z Flip 5 savings with no strings attached. Of course, unusual is not necessarily a bad thing, especially when it eclipses everything the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself have to offer right now in terms ofsavings with no strings attached.





Don't expect to be able to pay 175 bucks less than the aforementioned entry-level $1,000 price point of this bad boy, though, as that particular discount only applies to a 512GB storage configuration typically fetching $1,120.





You can save the odd $175 on a grand total of four different color options including graphite, cream, lavender, and mint, at least if you hurry and place your Amazon.com order today.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 will become even more affordable after the While there's definitely a chance the 512 gigwill become even more affordable after the Galaxy S24 family finally goes official , the two are obviously not related in any way. As such, we'd certainly hate it if you ended up missing out on what's undeniably a satisfyingly substantial discount to wait for an improved deal that may never come... or at least not until we're a lot closer to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 launch presumably set for August 2024.

When it comes to smartphone deals (or deals on pretty much anything you can imagine, for that matter), we're not really used to seeing odd numbers slashed off a list price, which is more often than not nicely rounded as well.