Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 powerhouse scores a random but hefty new $175 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to smartphone deals (or deals on pretty much anything you can imagine, for that matter), we're not really used to seeing odd numbers slashed off a list price, which is more often than not nicely rounded as well.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, is normally available at an even $1,000 and up, and although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered clamshell saw daylight less than six months ago, the recently concluded holiday season dropped that price tag by a very cool $200 at one point... for a good couple of weeks or so.
Granted, we also saw the extremely well-reviewed and massively popular foldable handset marked down by $150 and even $125 after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, but that doesn't make Amazon's latest $175 price cut any less unusual.
Of course, unusual is not necessarily a bad thing, especially when it eclipses everything the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself have to offer right now in terms of Z Flip 5 savings with no strings attached.
Don't expect to be able to pay 175 bucks less than the aforementioned entry-level $1,000 price point of this bad boy, though, as that particular discount only applies to a 512GB storage configuration typically fetching $1,120.
You can save the odd $175 on a grand total of four different color options including graphite, cream, lavender, and mint, at least if you hurry and place your Amazon.com order today.
While there's definitely a chance the 512 gig Galaxy Z Flip 5 will become even more affordable after the Galaxy S24 family finally goes official, the two are obviously not related in any way. As such, we'd certainly hate it if you ended up missing out on what's undeniably a satisfyingly substantial discount to wait for an improved deal that may never come... or at least not until we're a lot closer to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 launch presumably set for August 2024.
