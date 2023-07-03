Save on a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4; get one from Amazon UK at a nice discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention! Attention! An awesome deal is heading your way — if you live in the UK, that is. Amazon UK has a very sweet offer on one of Samsung's greatest smartphones currently available, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now, the 128GB variant of this foldable mobile powerhouse can be yours with a sweet 10% discount. Such a discount means you will save £100 if you take advantage of this deal and buy a Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB right now.
Since this is Samsung's latest Z Flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has everything you want your new smartphone to have, plus a little extra. It offers impressive performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and it takes pretty nice photos. Furthermore, the cameras on this bad boy can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution, which means you can capture those upcoming crazy summer moments in awesome quality.
Oh, and did we mention that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a front display, which lets you read notifications and see stuff like your tasks for the day and the current weather without the need to even unfold your handset?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with pretty nice battery life as well. Although the phone packs a small 3,700mAh battery, it will let you stream videos for 9 hours and 45 minutes straight or browse the web for 11 hours and 40 minutes nonstop on a single charge. These are really impressive stats for a phone with such a small power cell.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a pretty nice smartphone. It has the looks, it has the power, it has nice cameras, and it has great battery life. So go get your Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a sweet discount, while the offer is still available!
Since this is Samsung's latest Z Flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has everything you want your new smartphone to have, plus a little extra. It offers impressive performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and it takes pretty nice photos. Furthermore, the cameras on this bad boy can shoot videos in up to 4K resolution, which means you can capture those upcoming crazy summer moments in awesome quality.
But the Galaxy Z Flip 4's greatest feature is not its stellar performance or nice cameras. It's the fact that this phone can literally fold in half. These days, phones are just huge and barely fit in pockets — looking at you, iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the clamshell foldable design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its cousins, like the Motorola Razr, make this type of phones extremely compact and easy to carry.
Oh, and did we mention that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a front display, which lets you read notifications and see stuff like your tasks for the day and the current weather without the need to even unfold your handset?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with pretty nice battery life as well. Although the phone packs a small 3,700mAh battery, it will let you stream videos for 9 hours and 45 minutes straight or browse the web for 11 hours and 40 minutes nonstop on a single charge. These are really impressive stats for a phone with such a small power cell.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a pretty nice smartphone. It has the looks, it has the power, it has nice cameras, and it has great battery life. So go get your Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a sweet discount, while the offer is still available!
Things that are NOT allowed: