Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
On the bright side, if you're a fan of both rugged capabilities and trendy design elements, last year's Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro can still be an extremely smart choice, especially at a nice discount. Normally available for an already fairly reasonable $499.99 in an official US unlocked variant, the muscular 6.3-inch phone is on sale at the time of this writing at $100 off on Amazon.
As such, you should probably not count on the Galaxy XCover Pro taking a bullet for you or surviving a 10-story fall, although it's definitely impressive to see a sleek-looking device like this come with both an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810G rating guaranteeing its protection against vibration, extreme temperatures, low pressure, high altitude, and yes, various types of shock including 5-foot drops.
The display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a modern hole punch, with a respectable mid-range Exynos 9611 processor residing under the sturdy hood alongside 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage space. The dual rear-facing camera system is also no pushover... considering the reduced price, combining a 25MP primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for a decently versatile imaging experience.