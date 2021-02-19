Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 19, 2021, 1:40 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount
While Samsung is reportedly gearing up to expand its relatively popular Galaxy XCover line of outdoor-friendly Android handsets soon, this next robust device doesn't exactly sound like a flagships and odds are it won't look very "modern" when it sees daylight either.

On the bright side, if you're a fan of both rugged capabilities and trendy design elements, last year's Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro can still be an extremely smart choice, especially at a nice discount. Normally available for an already fairly reasonable $499.99 in an official US unlocked variant, the muscular 6.3-inch phone is on sale at the time of this writing at $100 off on Amazon.

That represents no less than 20 percent marked down from the regular price of the Verizon and AT&T-compatible handset equipped with dual SIM support, which is a pretty rare discount for such a purpose-driven gadget. Of course, unlike 2019's XCover FieldPro and XCover 4s or the upcoming Galaxy XCover 5, the XCover Pro tries to walk the fine line between a "normal" smartphone with a mainstream design and a business-friendly rugged device built like a tank.

As such, you should probably not count on the Galaxy XCover Pro taking a bullet for you or surviving a 10-story fall, although it's definitely impressive to see a sleek-looking device like this come with both an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810G rating guaranteeing its protection against vibration, extreme temperatures, low pressure, high altitude, and yes, various types of shock including 5-foot drops.

This thing tips the scales at a not-very-bulky 218 grams, mind you, while measuring 10mm in thickness and packing a large 4,050mAh battery with fast charging support. Naturally, its screen bezels are not quite as slim as what the Galaxy S21 roster, for instance, has going for it, but compared to other members of the XCover family, you're clearly looking at an absolute beaut.

The display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a modern hole punch, with a respectable mid-range Exynos 9611 processor residing under the sturdy hood alongside 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage space. The dual rear-facing camera system is also no pushover... considering the reduced price, combining a 25MP primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for a decently versatile imaging experience.

Related phones

Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro View Full specs
$510 Special AT&T $500 Special Samsung $400 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 25 MP (Dual camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4050 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount
Popular stories
Don't miss this great Sennheiser deal - snatch a pair of headphones or earbuds at half price
Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 39minBargain hunters should check out this huge new Apple Watch sale
Popular stories
Here is how you can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free
Popular stories
Verizon Prepaid customers get a free month with new activation
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 9hVerizon's LG Velvet 5G UW is cheaper than free for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
BlackBerry is inching closer to a big 5G-flavored smartphone comeback
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still reportedly in the works, now tipped for a fall release

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless