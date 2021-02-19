Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





On the bright side, if you're a fan of both rugged capabilities and trendy design elements, last year's Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro can still be an extremely smart choice, especially at a nice discount. Normally available for an already fairly reasonable $499.99 in an official US unlocked variant, the muscular 6.3-inch phone is on sale at the time of this writing at $100 off on Amazon.





That represents no less than 20 percent marked down from the regular price of the Verizon and AT&T-compatible handset equipped with dual SIM support, which is a pretty rare discount for such a purpose-driven gadget. Of course, unlike 2019's XCover FieldPro and XCover 4s or the upcoming Galaxy XCover 5, the XCover Pro tries to walk the fine line between a "normal" smartphone with a mainstream design and a business-friendly rugged device built like a tank.



As such, you should probably not count on the As such, you should probably not count on the Galaxy XCover Pro taking a bullet for you or surviving a 10-story fall, although it's definitely impressive to see a sleek-looking device like this come with both an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and a MIL-STD-810G rating guaranteeing its protection against vibration, extreme temperatures, low pressure, high altitude, and yes, various types of shock including 5-foot drops.





This thing tips the scales at a not-very-bulky 218 grams, mind you, while measuring 10mm in thickness and packing a large 4,050mAh battery with fast charging support. Naturally, its screen bezels are not quite as slim as what the Galaxy S21 roster, for instance, has going for it, but compared to other members of the XCover family, you're clearly looking at an absolute beaut.





The display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a modern hole punch, with a respectable mid-range Exynos 9611 processor residing under the sturdy hood alongside 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage space. The dual rear-facing camera system is also no pushover... considering the reduced price, combining a 25MP primary shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for a decently versatile imaging experience.