This is Samsung's next big rugged phone (with 5G and a headphone jack)





The XCover brand has been around for more than a decade now, but due to its extremely specific target audience and limited mainstream appeal, this product roster is not generally expanded as often as the Galaxy S or A families.





More than two years after the commercial release of the unusually sleek-looking Galaxy XCover Pro , it seems that the time for a sequel is finally nigh, and in keeping with modern trends, the XCover Pro 2 is widely expected to support 5G connectivity.





Curiously enough, it looks like Samsung will go back to a somewhat outdated notch (aka Infinity-V display) after previously making the move to a trendier hole punch screen. That's at least according to a complete set of renders leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks , in collaboration with Zoutons.ae , whose reliability and accuracy are almost 100 percent guaranteed.









We can only assume that the company aims to bring the price point below the $500 mark by adopting this fairly unappealing design with relatively thick screen bezels and a generic-looking back cover with two small imaging sensors.





The actual Galaxy XCover Pro 2 rear camera specifications are still under wraps, mind you, and the same goes for the single selfie shooter, display resolution, battery capacity, storage, and memory.





What we do "know" about this 5G-enabled mid-ranger is that it will probably share an Exynos 1280 processor with the Galaxy A53 5G , and perhaps most excitingly, that it will definitely retain the handy 3.5mm headphone jack of its rugged forerunners.





With a screen measuring around 6.56 inches in diagonal purportedly in tow, this bad boy is unsurprisingly also tipped to exceed the overall height and width of the 6.3-inch first-gen XCover Pro while keeping the 10mm or so profile largely unchanged.





There are currently no words on when and where to expect Samsung to release the Galaxy XCover Pro 2, but pre-installed Android 12 software seems like a given already considering the company's incredible support across its mid and high-end product lineups of late. It remains to be seen how many major OS updates will be promised at launch, with three or even four such promotions looking likely at the moment.

