Samsung refreshes the Galaxy Wearable app with key UI tweaks
Galaxy Watch 7. | Image credit – PhoneArena
If you're a Samsung phone owner with a smartwatch or smart ring, you're likely familiar with the Galaxy Wearable app. Well, if it looks a bit different lately, you're not imagining it – Samsung has given the app a fresh new look in several key areas.
The hamburger menu is out, and it's not the only thing that's changed
A recent report reveals that Samsung has made some big UI changes in the latest update to the Galaxy Wearable app. The most noticeable tweak is the removal of the side hamburger menu. Previously, this menu housed a list of connected devices, but now that list is accessed through a small device button located at the bottom of the screen. This floating button remains easily accessible, much like the old side panel it replaces.
Before (on the left) and after the update (on the right). | Image credit – SamMobile
Additionally, when viewing a connected Galaxy Watch, you'll notice a larger and more detailed watch preview at the top of the screen. This preview now includes the button layout for your specific Galaxy model. Another change is the arrangement of buttons for Watch Faces, Apps screen, Tiles, and Quick panel. These buttons now align in a single row, replacing the previous two-by-two square layout.
Lastly, the Watch Faces page has received some tweaks. The "Manage" text has been replaced with a new button. Additionally, watch faces are now organized into more categories, making it easier to browse and find your preferred designs.
The Watch Faces page before (on the left) and after the update (on the right). | Image credit – SamMobile
Meanwhile, sections like "App screen," "Tiles," and "Quick Panel" remain mostly unchanged, apart from a few minor updates. Samsung may revisit these areas later to align them with the refreshed design.
But things are changing. With gadgets like the Galaxy Ring now in the mix, which can sync up with the Galaxy Watch for combined data tracking, Samsung seems to have realized that users are juggling devices more often. So, I think these updates are a smart, timely move, making the app more user-friendly and better suited to the growing lineup of wearables.
