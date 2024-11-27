Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung refreshes the Galaxy Wearable app with key UI tweaks

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps Wearables
A person's hand holding a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch.
Galaxy Watch 7. | Image credit – PhoneArena

If you're a Samsung phone owner with a smartwatch or smart ring, you're likely familiar with the Galaxy Wearable app. Well, if it looks a bit different lately, you're not imagining it – Samsung has given the app a fresh new look in several key areas.

The hamburger menu is out, and it's not the only thing that's changed


A recent report reveals that Samsung has made some big UI changes in the latest update to the Galaxy Wearable app. The most noticeable tweak is the removal of the side hamburger menu. Previously, this menu housed a list of connected devices, but now that list is accessed through a small device button located at the bottom of the screen. This floating button remains easily accessible, much like the old side panel it replaces.

Before (on the left) and after the update (on the right). | Image credit – SamMobile

Additionally, when viewing a connected Galaxy Watch, you'll notice a larger and more detailed watch preview at the top of the screen. This preview now includes the button layout for your specific Galaxy model. Another change is the arrangement of buttons for Watch Faces, Apps screen, Tiles, and Quick panel. These buttons now align in a single row, replacing the previous two-by-two square layout.

Lastly, the Watch Faces page has received some tweaks. The "Manage" text has been replaced with a new button. Additionally, watch faces are now organized into more categories, making it easier to browse and find your preferred designs.


The Watch Faces page before (on the left) and after the update (on the right). | Image credit – SamMobile

Meanwhile, sections like "App screen," "Tiles," and "Quick Panel" remain mostly unchanged, apart from a few minor updates. Samsung may revisit these areas later to align them with the refreshed design.

Recommended Stories
Not too long ago, most people using the Galaxy Wearable app only had one or two devices linked – usually something like a Galaxy Watch and a pair of Galaxy Buds. And honestly, there wasn't much need to constantly bounce between them to check stats or settings.

But things are changing. With gadgets like the Galaxy Ring now in the mix, which can sync up with the Galaxy Watch for combined data tracking, Samsung seems to have realized that users are juggling devices more often. So, I think these updates are a smart, timely move, making the app more user-friendly and better suited to the growing lineup of wearables.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless