Samsung launches the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition in select countries

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition is a testament and tribute to the Middle East’s innovators and their historical prominence in the fields of mathematics, science and innovation, while simultaneously setting the stage for the region’s future pioneers





Although Samsung did not reveal any details about the price, it did say that it will be available in select MENA markets, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the U.A.E.



For a limited time, customers who purchase the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition will receive an additional Fabric Band, Astro Edition collectibles and access to Samsung’s VIP exclusive promotion store (exclusive offer may vary by market).



Those interested can pick this up starting today directly from Samsung online store, although price and availability will be announced by the local branches the company says.