Samsung launches the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition in select countries
Samsung is well-known for releasing special editions of its wearable devices. Many of the company’s fans have gotten used to the Galaxy Watch Golf Editions, which are typically announced soon after the regular models.
However, this time around Samsung revealed a rather unique limited-edition Galaxy Watch model that will only be available in select countries. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition is Samsung’s first-ever limited-edition Galaxy Watch dedicated to the MENA (Middle East & North Africa) region.
It has a compass on the dial, which allows users to track movements of the sun and moon directly from their wrists. The solar tracker symbolizes the sun’s central role in the astrolabe’s astronomical observations, Samsung claims.
Designed with exploration in mind, the new smartwatch is inspired by the region’s pioneers and astronomers. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition comes with a rotating Black Astro bezel in 47mm and is reminiscent of an astrolabe in its design and software features.
“Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition is a testament and tribute to the Middle East’s innovators and their historical prominence in the fields of mathematics, science and innovation, while simultaneously setting the stage for the region’s future pioneers,” said Omar Saheb, Regional Marketing Director at Samsung Electronics MENA.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition
Although Samsung did not reveal any details about the price, it did say that it will be available in select MENA markets, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the U.A.E.
For a limited time, customers who purchase the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition will receive an additional Fabric Band, Astro Edition collectibles and access to Samsung’s VIP exclusive promotion store (exclusive offer may vary by market).
Those interested can pick this up starting today directly from Samsung online store, although price and availability will be announced by the local branches the company says.
