Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung launches the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition in select countries

Samsung Wearables
@cosminvasile
Samsung launches the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition in select countries
Samsung is well-known for releasing special editions of its wearable devices. Many of the company’s fans have gotten used to the Galaxy Watch Golf Editions, which are typically announced soon after the regular models.

However, this time around Samsung revealed a rather unique limited-edition Galaxy Watch model that will only be available in select countries. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition is Samsung’s first-ever limited-edition Galaxy Watch dedicated to the MENA (Middle East & North Africa) region.

Designed with exploration in mind, the new smartwatch is inspired by the region’s pioneers and astronomers. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition comes with a rotating Black Astro bezel in 47mm and is reminiscent of an astrolabe in its design and software features.

It has a compass on the dial, which allows users to track movements of the sun and moon directly from their wrists. The solar tracker symbolizes the sun’s central role in the astrolabe’s astronomical observations, Samsung claims.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition is a testament and tribute to the Middle East’s innovators and their historical prominence in the fields of mathematics, science and innovation, while simultaneously setting the stage for the region’s future pioneers,” said Omar Saheb, Regional Marketing Director at Samsung Electronics MENA.



Although Samsung did not reveal any details about the price, it did say that it will be available in select MENA markets, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the U.A.E.

For a limited time, customers who purchase the Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition will receive an additional Fabric Band, Astro Edition collectibles and access to Samsung’s VIP exclusive promotion store (exclusive offer may vary by market).

Those interested can pick this up starting today directly from Samsung online store, although price and availability will be announced by the local branches the company says.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless