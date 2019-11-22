The Samsung Galaxy Watch is cheaper than ever in multiple variants with or without warranty





While we honestly have no idea if a "regular" Galaxy Watch 2 is in the pipeline, the first-gen model can be purchased for as little as $250 directly from its manufacturer as part of a Black Friday sale taking $80 off its list price. Alternatively, bargain hunters on tighter budgets will be happy to hear several top-rated eBay sellers are charging new all-time low prices for refurbished and open box units ahead of the holidays.









You can even get a full 1-year warranty with open box devices sold by QuickShipElectronics at $175.99 a pop in a rose gold 42mm variant or $185.99 with a silver case in a 46mm size and black strap. These Galaxy Watch units should look and work pretty much as good as new ones, shipping in "slightly distressed" packaging with their factory settings restored and original accessories included.





Keep in mind that these are Bluetooth-only smartwatches designed to be used exclusively in tandem with a compatible Android handset or iPhone, although most key features (GPS included) are naturally fully functional even without a smartphone nearby.





Incredibly enough, you can actually score LTE-enabled variants of the Galaxy Watch with built-in cellular support at lower prices right now from Cellfeee and BuySpry. The former eBay vendor will hook you up with a 42mm Midnight Black model in exchange for a measly $149.99 with "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body" and no warranty. Meanwhile, the latter can offer a 60-day warranty, also vowing for the "excellent" condition of 42mm rose gold devices currently on sale at $159.19. Pretty tough call, eh?











