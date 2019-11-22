The Samsung Galaxy Watch is cheaper than ever in multiple variants with or without warranty
Check out these open box deals here and here
You can even get a full 1-year warranty with open box devices sold by QuickShipElectronics at $175.99 a pop in a rose gold 42mm variant or $185.99 with a silver case in a 46mm size and black strap. These Galaxy Watch units should look and work pretty much as good as new ones, shipping in "slightly distressed" packaging with their factory settings restored and original accessories included.
Keep in mind that these are Bluetooth-only smartwatches designed to be used exclusively in tandem with a compatible Android handset or iPhone, although most key features (GPS included) are naturally fully functional even without a smartphone nearby.
Incredibly enough, you can actually score LTE-enabled variants of the Galaxy Watch with built-in cellular support at lower prices right now from Cellfeee and BuySpry. The former eBay vendor will hook you up with a 42mm Midnight Black model in exchange for a measly $149.99 with "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body" and no warranty. Meanwhile, the latter can offer a 60-day warranty, also vowing for the "excellent" condition of 42mm rose gold devices currently on sale at $159.19. Pretty tough call, eh?
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):