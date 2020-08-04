Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for as little as $85









There's one reliable eBay vendor, for instance, that currently charges a measly 85 bucks and up for a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in "grade A" condition with a 90-day warranty included. Technically, the 40mm black intelligent timepiece is listed at $125 at VIPOutlet right now, but you only have to enter the coupon code "PICKVIP" at checkout to save 20 percent of that, on top of which a 15 percent discount will be applied automatically before completing your order.













That's $25 and $15 off respectively, bringing the fitness-centric smartwatch down to a virtually unbeatable price in what sounds like flawless working condition, with "minor" (if any) "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches." If for some reason you're not feeling this particular model, VIPOutlet also has a rose gold flavor on sale in an identical 40mm size at a slightly higher $89.76 price after taking both the aforementioned promotions into consideration.





The two Bluetooth-only variants of Samsung's 2019-released wearable device are normally available at $200 when bought brand-new from a major US retailer, and although we've seen plenty of decent deals offered by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon on completely unused, unopened, and undamaged units in recent months, these freshly reduced prices are... something else.













Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch Active is smaller than its successor , as well as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 , with a nonetheless sharp 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as a built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS connectivity, NFC support for wrist payments, a swim-proof design, and more than decent battery life. What this thing lacks is a rotating bezel, but that's definitely not enough of a reason to wait and pay a premium for the Galaxy Watch 3.



