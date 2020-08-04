Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for as little as $85
Check out the deal on the black model here
That's $25 and $15 off respectively, bringing the fitness-centric smartwatch down to a virtually unbeatable price in what sounds like flawless working condition, with "minor" (if any) "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches." If for some reason you're not feeling this particular model, VIPOutlet also has a rose gold flavor on sale in an identical 40mm size at a slightly higher $89.76 price after taking both the aforementioned promotions into consideration.
The two Bluetooth-only variants of Samsung's 2019-released wearable device are normally available at $200 when bought brand-new from a major US retailer, and although we've seen plenty of decent deals offered by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon on completely unused, unopened, and undamaged units in recent months, these freshly reduced prices are... something else.
Check out the rose gold deal here
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch Active is smaller than its successor, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3, with a nonetheless sharp 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as a built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS connectivity, NFC support for wrist payments, a swim-proof design, and more than decent battery life. What this thing lacks is a rotating bezel, but that's definitely not enough of a reason to wait and pay a premium for the Galaxy Watch 3.