T-Mobile has the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at a huge discount





But if you stop comparing last year's Galaxy Tab S6 to the arguably superior 2020-released iPad Pros , you'll find that the Android-based slate strikes an objectively great balance between form, function, and power, which is likely to be true for the high-ender's 11 and 12.4-inch sequels as well.





One foolproof way to forget the industry-leading iPad family is a thing is being able to buy the Snapdragon 855-powered Tab S6 at a hefty discount. Normally available for a little over $700 in an LTE-enabled variant, the 10.5-incher is currently on sale at a 50 percent markdown from T-Mobile













Obviously, the killer new deal comes with a couple of strings attached, but given how much you're looking at saving here, the hoops you need to jump through don't seem particularly inconvenient. All you have to do is agree to a monthly payment plan and activate the Android 10 tablet on a new line of Mobile Internet service with a 6GB or higher data allotment.





If you can do that, you'll be charged $29 upfront and $13.90 a month for two years after $15.10 bill credits for a grand total of a little over 360 bucks, down from a regular price of $725. Naturally, there's no comparing the Galaxy Tab S6 with any other cellular-equipped tablet available today in the sub-$400 segment.





That's because this bad boy has both a wasp waist and solid battery life rating going for it in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 855 SoC, as well as a generous 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, quad AKG-tuned speaker system, built-in S Pen, and perhaps above all, a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.