T-Mobile Samsung Android Tablets Deals

T-Mobile has the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 04, 2020, 3:43 AM
T-Mobile has the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at a huge discount
Because Samsung has never been able to mount a serious challenge for Apple's tablet market crown, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ may seem like the least exciting products scheduled to see daylight at the company's first virtual Unpacked event tomorrow.

But if you stop comparing last year's Galaxy Tab S6 to the arguably superior 2020-released iPad Pros, you'll find that the Android-based slate strikes an objectively great balance between form, function, and power, which is likely to be true for the high-ender's 11 and 12.4-inch sequels as well.

One foolproof way to forget the industry-leading iPad family is a thing is being able to buy the Snapdragon 855-powered Tab S6 at a hefty discount. Normally available for a little over $700 in an LTE-enabled variant, the 10.5-incher is currently on sale at a 50 percent markdown from T-Mobile.

Check out the deal here 



Obviously, the killer new deal comes with a couple of strings attached, but given how much you're looking at saving here, the hoops you need to jump through don't seem particularly inconvenient. All you have to do is agree to a monthly payment plan and activate the Android 10 tablet on a new line of Mobile Internet service with a 6GB or higher data allotment.

If you can do that, you'll be charged $29 upfront and $13.90 a month for two years after $15.10 bill credits for a grand total of a little over 360 bucks, down from a regular price of $725. Naturally, there's no comparing the Galaxy Tab S6 with any other cellular-equipped tablet available today in the sub-$400 segment. 

That's because this bad boy has both a wasp waist and solid battery life rating going for it in addition to the aforementioned Snapdragon 855 SoC, as well as a generous 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, quad AKG-tuned speaker system, built-in S Pen, and perhaps above all, a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
T-Mobile has the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at a huge discount
Popular stories
These are some of the best AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods deals yet
Popular stories
Google offers 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro, other perks to select customers
Popular stories
The newest deals on Misfit's Wear OS smartwatches are almost too good to be true
Popular stories
Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones getting a massive discount on Amazon
Popular stories
This new Samsung Galaxy phone is free if you join T-Mobile

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 price will be key to sales growth in H2 2020: report
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless