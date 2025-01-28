This bonkers new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal will make you forget about the Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 7

Even better, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic way cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 7 Even better, theischeaper than the, especially if you buy it from Woot in the next 11 days (or while supplies last). Originally priced at $399.99 and up, this undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed wearable can currently be had for as little as $169.99... in a large 47mm variant that used to cost a whopping $429.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) $260 off (60%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, International Version, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) $170 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, US Version, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





Because nothing in life is that simple and convenient with no catches or strings attached, it's important to note that Woot is selling "international" Galaxy Watch 6 Classic units here with only a 90-day warranty included. If you want to get an official US version with a standard 1-year warranty, your best option remains Amazon, where this exact same 47mm variant with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity but no 4G LTE support currently goes for $170 below its $429.99 list price.



loads of amazing features and capabilities. Of course, a $260 discount is much better, and limited warranty aside, you don't have anything to worry about if you do choose to purchase this bad boy from Woot rather than Woot parent Amazon. That's because these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices you're dealing with here, and at $169.99, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offersof amazing features and capabilities.





The rotating bezel is merely the cherry on top of a delicious value cake that also includes a beautiful circular AMOLED display, robust stainless steel case, advanced sleep coaching, super-reliable heart rate monitoring, fall detection, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, emergency SOS functionality, and in-depth analysis of your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and more as key ingredients.





Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can do pretty much all the same things as the Galaxy Watch 7 , arguably looking better and tougher in the process and allowing you to more intuitively navigate its user interface. And they say that the perfect In short, thecan do pretty much all the same things as the, arguably looking better and tougher in the process and allowing you to more intuitively navigate its user interface. And they say that the perfect budget smartwatch doesn't exist.