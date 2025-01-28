Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

This bonkers new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal will make you forget about the Galaxy Watch 7

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
If you're exploring your top smartwatch options at the beginning of a new year and feel inclined to go for a 2024-released Galaxy Watch 7, you might want to take a look at the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic as well. That's obviously an older Samsung timepiece, but ironically, the Classic model still holds a major functionality advantage over its non-Classic sequel in a rotating bezel.

Even better, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is way cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 7, especially if you buy it from Woot in the next 11 days (or while supplies last). Originally priced at $399.99 and up, this undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed wearable can currently be had for as little as $169.99... in a large 47mm variant that used to cost a whopping $429.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

$260 off (60%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, International Version, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

$170 off (40%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, US Version, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Because nothing in life is that simple and convenient with no catches or strings attached, it's important to note that Woot is selling "international" Galaxy Watch 6 Classic units here with only a 90-day warranty included. If you want to get an official US version with a standard 1-year warranty, your best option remains Amazon, where this exact same 47mm variant with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity but no 4G LTE support currently goes for $170 below its $429.99 list price.

Of course, a $260 discount is much better, and limited warranty aside, you don't have anything to worry about if you do choose to purchase this bad boy from Woot rather than Woot parent Amazon. That's because these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices you're dealing with here, and at $169.99, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers loads of amazing features and capabilities.

The rotating bezel is merely the cherry on top of a delicious value cake that also includes a beautiful circular AMOLED display, robust stainless steel case, advanced sleep coaching, super-reliable heart rate monitoring, fall detection, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, emergency SOS functionality, and in-depth analysis of your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and more as key ingredients.

In short, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can do pretty much all the same things as the Galaxy Watch 7, arguably looking better and tougher in the process and allowing you to more intuitively navigate its user interface. And they say that the perfect budget smartwatch doesn't exist.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
83 stories
28 Jan, 2025
This bonkers new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal will make you forget about the Galaxy Watch 7
22 Jan, 2025
Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever
02 Jan, 2025
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
03 Dec, 2024
Samsung's stunning Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is somehow on sale at a lower-than-Black-Friday price
02 Dec, 2024
Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Ultra on sale at hefty Cyber Monday discounts, but you have to act fast!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants
Verizon Galaxy S25 units have a special edge over other variants

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless