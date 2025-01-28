This bonkers new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal will make you forget about the Galaxy Watch 7
If you're exploring your top smartwatch options at the beginning of a new year and feel inclined to go for a 2024-released Galaxy Watch 7, you might want to take a look at the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic as well. That's obviously an older Samsung timepiece, but ironically, the Classic model still holds a major functionality advantage over its non-Classic sequel in a rotating bezel.
Even better, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is way cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 7, especially if you buy it from Woot in the next 11 days (or while supplies last). Originally priced at $399.99 and up, this undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed wearable can currently be had for as little as $169.99... in a large 47mm variant that used to cost a whopping $429.99.
Because nothing in life is that simple and convenient with no catches or strings attached, it's important to note that Woot is selling "international" Galaxy Watch 6 Classic units here with only a 90-day warranty included. If you want to get an official US version with a standard 1-year warranty, your best option remains Amazon, where this exact same 47mm variant with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity but no 4G LTE support currently goes for $170 below its $429.99 list price.
Of course, a $260 discount is much better, and limited warranty aside, you don't have anything to worry about if you do choose to purchase this bad boy from Woot rather than Woot parent Amazon. That's because these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices you're dealing with here, and at $169.99, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers loads of amazing features and capabilities.
The rotating bezel is merely the cherry on top of a delicious value cake that also includes a beautiful circular AMOLED display, robust stainless steel case, advanced sleep coaching, super-reliable heart rate monitoring, fall detection, ECG, blood oxygen sensor, emergency SOS functionality, and in-depth analysis of your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and more as key ingredients.
In short, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can do pretty much all the same things as the Galaxy Watch 7, arguably looking better and tougher in the process and allowing you to more intuitively navigate its user interface. And they say that the perfect budget smartwatch doesn't exist.
