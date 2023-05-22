Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Were you sad to see Samsung kill off its top Discover Summer deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just a few hours after opening it last week? Did you miss out on Amazon's similarly time-limited and even more compelling offers for this wearable powerhouse in a GPS-only variant a little while back?

Then you might be happy to know that probably the best smartwatch for Android lovers is once again discounted both with and without standalone cellular connectivity, and this time around there's a very good chance the deals will last longer than a few days or a few hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 45mm Case, Titanium Body, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, Black and Gray Colors, Additional Trade-in Discounts Available
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 45mm Case, Titanium Body, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, Black and Gray Colors
$70 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 45mm Case, Titanium Body, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, 590mAh Battery, Black and Gray Colors
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's because the big-battery, decidedly feature-packed, and reasonably stylish intelligent timepiece is now sold at special prices stateside by everyone from Samsung to Amazon to Best Buy. The discounts are slightly smaller than before, but at 70 bucks under its $499.99 MSRP with built-in 4G LTE support and $50 off its $449.99 list price with only Bluetooth and LTE connectivity on deck, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still an undeniable value-for-money champion.

You can currently choose between black and gray color options, each of which rocks a robust titanium body with sapphire crystal glass protecting the beautiful circular Super AMOLED display from scratches and even the occasional (light) drop on a (not so) hard surface.

Samsung's official US e-store, of course, can hook you up with additional trade-in savings if you're looking to ditch your existing wearable device, but these are not exactly special, let alone irresistible.

Praised for its above-average battery life (especially by Wear OS standards), premium design, and outstanding health monitoring capabilities, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may or may not receive a direct sequel with similar strengths in a few months, which may or may not hurt its appeal at these kinds of prices.

What we know for sure is that you'd be foolish not to at least consider a purchase right now if raw power and battery life are more important for you than the convenience of a physically rotating bezel that's unfortunately not present here.

Popular stories

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Google is returning a feature to the Pixel Launcher that it previously took away
Google is returning a feature to the Pixel Launcher that it previously took away
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
End spam calls once and for all: Incogni will scrub your details from data brokers' lists and sites
End spam calls once and for all: Incogni will scrub your details from data brokers' lists and sites
Will Nothing Phone (2) be able to stand out if its marketing is handled by an ex-OnePlus chief?
Will Nothing Phone (2) be able to stand out if its marketing is handled by an ex-OnePlus chief?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless