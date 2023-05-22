Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Were you sad to see Samsung kill off its top Discover Summer deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just a few hours after opening it last week? Did you miss out on Amazon's similarly time-limited and even more compelling offers for this wearable powerhouse in a GPS-only variant a little while back?
Then you might be happy to know that probably the best smartwatch for Android lovers is once again discounted both with and without standalone cellular connectivity, and this time around there's a very good chance the deals will last longer than a few days or a few hours.
That's because the big-battery, decidedly feature-packed, and reasonably stylish intelligent timepiece is now sold at special prices stateside by everyone from Samsung to Amazon to Best Buy. The discounts are slightly smaller than before, but at 70 bucks under its $499.99 MSRP with built-in 4G LTE support and $50 off its $449.99 list price with only Bluetooth and LTE connectivity on deck, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still an undeniable value-for-money champion.
You can currently choose between black and gray color options, each of which rocks a robust titanium body with sapphire crystal glass protecting the beautiful circular Super AMOLED display from scratches and even the occasional (light) drop on a (not so) hard surface.
Samsung's official US e-store, of course, can hook you up with additional trade-in savings if you're looking to ditch your existing wearable device, but these are not exactly special, let alone irresistible.
Praised for its above-average battery life (especially by Wear OS standards), premium design, and outstanding health monitoring capabilities, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may or may not receive a direct sequel with similar strengths in a few months, which may or may not hurt its appeal at these kinds of prices.
What we know for sure is that you'd be foolish not to at least consider a purchase right now if raw power and battery life are more important for you than the convenience of a physically rotating bezel that's unfortunately not present here.
