Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than ever before in two different versions

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That is, if you're on a tight budget in your search for an Android-compatible Apple Watch Series 7 rival and/or prefer the sporty look of the "regular" Galaxy Watch 4 to the decidedly more elegant design and added rotating bezel functionality of the Watch 4 Classic model.





To maximize your savings, you'll also need to be fine with picking up an "open box" unit from an eBay seller called Quick Ship Electronics in either a 40mm pink gold flavor or 44mm black variant. Both models will come with their factory settings restored, all original accessories included, and most importantly, a full 1-year warranty at no extra charge.





The charge, by the way, is $169 for a small unit coated in an arguably flashier color and $179 as far as the larger version in a good old fashioned black hue is concerned. That's down from a list price of $250 and $280 respectively in brand-new condition, which is... obviously not an entirely fair comparison.





But if saving as much money as possible is the main thing you're focused on, you clearly can't go wrong with the latest deals from one of the most highly trusted merchants of "open box", refurbished, or pre-owned gadgets out there.





The absence of the aforementioned rotating bezel, by the way, doesn't have to be viewed as a major flaw, helping Samsung 's Galaxy Watch 4 keep a thinner profile than the undeniably stylish but somewhat bulky Watch 4 Classic while only tipping the scales at 26 and 30 grams in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.





The internals are not very different, mind you, including everything from ECG to fall detection, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep, and good old fashioned heart rate monitoring technology, as well as a powerful dual-core Exynos processor, 1.5 gigs of RAM, and 16 gigs of internal storage space. On top of it all, the Galaxy Watch 4 sports a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display on which you can run all of the latest and greatest Wear OS apps





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up