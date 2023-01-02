Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE version) is cheaper than ever on Amazon
One of the most expensive last-gen Galaxy Watch series smartwatches, the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is getting a massive discount on Amazon right now. If you haven’t spent everything on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, this is one of the best deals on this specific model that we’ve been able to track.

What makes this deal even better is the fact that this is the LTE-enabled US version of the smartwatch, so you won’t have to keep your phone connected to it all the time. Although this is supposed to work as an extension of your phone, you’re free to answer and make calls directly from your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

46mm smartwatch with ECG monitor tracker for health, fitness, running, sleep cycles, GPS fall detection, LTE, US version, black
$145 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the few complete smartwatches that you can buy for a little bit more than $400. However, thanks to Amazon’s new deal, customers can pick one up for less than $300 with a massive 35% discount.

There are no strings attached to this deal, just make sure that you choose the black version of the smartwatch because the silver model is getting a much smaller 13% discount. Also, the latter lacks LTE, so you’ll be stuck on Bluetooth and paying at the same time.

Featuring all the complex health tracking tools that you can think of, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic offers users complete readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and even Body Mass Index.

The smartwatch also features ECG monitoring and allows users to share personalized readings with their doctors using the Samsung Health Monitor app their Galaxy phones.

As far as fitness goes, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features everything that you need to get the most out of every exercise session, including advanced workout tracking that recognizes several activities such as running, rowing, and swimming.

Not to mention that this fully supports all Google services and apps, including Pay, Maps, YouTube, and Google Assistant. If you’re in the market for a solid smartwatch and don’t mind getting one that’s been introduced two years ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a great choice, especially at this price.
