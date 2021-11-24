Notification Center

Walmart eclipses all other US retailers with unprecedented Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart eclipses all other US retailers with unprecedented Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal
Released less than three months ago with a fairly reasonable price tag attached to its name, the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4 scored a number of surprisingly early and hefty discounts at several major US retailers way ahead of Black Friday.

That unexpected pre-holiday generosity negatively impacted the Thanksgiving appeal of Samsung's newest sporty Apple Watch rival, which seems to be on sale pretty much everywhere right now at the same prices as several weeks back.

You may also like:


That goes for all available Galaxy Watch 4 versions... except for a single Bluetooth-only 40mm model in black at Walmart. Normally priced at $249.99 and currently marked down to $199.99 everywhere from Samsung's official US e-store to Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, this lone ranger sets you back a new all-time low $179.99 in this one place.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Black

$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Walmart

Walmart has the same size smartwatch available for $199 in pink gold and out of stock at $199 in silver, mind you, which probably means the black option will not be around long at an unprecedented $70 discount with absolutely no strings attached, special requirements, or restrictions of any sort.

Naturally, this is not exactly an Apple Watch Series 7 killer, lacking the handy rotating bezel and undeniably stylish design of its Classic-branded sibling, which is itself on sale at a $50 discount in all versions nationwide for Black Friday, at least for the time being.

The surprisingly affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with an impressive slew of health and wellness tools, ranging from ECG to fall detection, blood oxygen, sleep, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring while also sporting a sharp 1.19-inch circular AMOLED display (in a 40mm case size) and somehow still promising to keep the lights on for close to two days on a single charge (at least if you occasionally turn off some of the most energy-draining features on your wrist).

App support is better than ever for a member of the Galaxy Watch family thanks to Google, but before you pull the trigger, keep in mind that iPhone pairing is no longer possible for some reason.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Review
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Review
Nov 02, 2021, 3:05 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Sep 09, 2021, 12:11 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Review
7.8
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Review
7.8
Review
7.8
28%off $180 Special Walmart 20%off $200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS

