Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Are you a loyal follower of the modern mobile industry's "bigger is better" movement? It's hard to imagine ever being able to go bigger than the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (without opting for a good old fashioned laptop), and when you add a towering 1TB of internal storage space paired with a more than fitting 16GB RAM, it becomes pretty much impossible to resist a purchase... as long as you can afford to spend north of $1,500 on a new Android tablet.
In short, this is undoubtedly the greatest Android-powered alternative to the likes of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) available today, and compared to its two rivals (especially the one manufactured by Apple), its (reduced) price is considerably lower.
But you don't have to cough up quite so much dough right now at Best Buy, where this top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra configuration is on sale at $1,269.99 after a massive $350 markdown. To our knowledge, that's the deepest price cut offered to date on any variant of Samsung's 2023-released colossus, at least if you don't consider deals technically available at retailers like Walmart but actually fulfilled by third-party sellers... or refurbished Woot discounts.
In this particular case, you're looking at an all-Best Buy promotion with no "catches", strings attached, or special conditions of any sort, and interestingly enough, the beige-coated 1TB Tab S9 Ultra model is a cool 100 bucks more affordable than the graphite option.
If you don't mind that specific (and specifically eye-catching) shade, you really cannot argue with the value delivered by this absolute powerhouse of a tablet at a lower-than-ever price.
The 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is obviously a beaut, with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood remains essentially unrivaled in the Android landscape, the battery life is as impressive as you'd expect from such a gargantuan device, and on top of everything, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra naturally includes a handy S Pen as standard to further enhance its value proposition.
