Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant





But you don't have to cough up quite so much dough right now at Best Buy, where this top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra configuration is on sale at $1,269.99 after a massive $350 markdown. To our knowledge, that's the deepest price cut offered to date on any variant of Samsung's 2023-released colossus, at least if you don't consider deals technically available at retailers like Walmart but actually fulfilled by third-party sellers... or refurbished Woot discounts

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $350 off (22%) $1269 99 $1619 99 Buy at BestBuy





In this particular case, you're looking at an all-Best Buy promotion with no "catches", strings attached, or special conditions of any sort, and interestingly enough, the beige-coated 1TB Tab S9 Ultra model is a cool 100 bucks more affordable than the graphite option.





If you don't mind that specific (and specifically eye-catching) shade, you really cannot argue with the value delivered by this absolute powerhouse of a tablet at a lower-than-ever price.





The 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is obviously a beaut, with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood remains essentially unrivaled in the Android landscape, the battery life is as impressive as you'd expect from such a gargantuan device, and on top of everything, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra naturally includes a handy S Pen as standard to further enhance its value proposition.



