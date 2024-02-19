Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Deals
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Are you a loyal follower of the modern mobile industry's "bigger is better" movement? It's hard to imagine ever being able to go bigger than the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (without opting for a good old fashioned laptop), and when you add a towering 1TB of internal storage space paired with a more than fitting 16GB RAM, it becomes pretty much impossible to resist a purchase... as long as you can afford to spend north of $1,500 on a new Android tablet.

But you don't have to cough up quite so much dough right now at Best Buy, where this top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra configuration is on sale at $1,269.99 after a massive $350 markdown. To our knowledge, that's the deepest price cut offered to date on any variant of Samsung's 2023-released colossus, at least if you don't consider deals technically available at retailers like Walmart but actually fulfilled by third-party sellers... or refurbished Woot discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$350 off (22%)
$1269 99
$1619 99
Buy at BestBuy

In this particular case, you're looking at an all-Best Buy promotion with no "catches", strings attached, or special conditions of any sort, and interestingly enough, the beige-coated 1TB Tab S9 Ultra model is a cool 100 bucks more affordable than the graphite option.

If you don't mind that specific (and specifically eye-catching) shade, you really cannot argue with the value delivered by this absolute powerhouse of a tablet at a lower-than-ever price. 

The 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is obviously a beaut, with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood remains essentially unrivaled in the Android landscape, the battery life is as impressive as you'd expect from such a gargantuan device, and on top of everything, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra naturally includes a handy S Pen as standard to further enhance its value proposition.

In short, this is undoubtedly the greatest Android-powered alternative to the likes of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) available today, and compared to its two rivals (especially the one manufactured by Apple), its (reduced) price is considerably lower.

