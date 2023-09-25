This epic Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal is still up for grabs at Amazon
A few weeks back, we told you about an epic deal at Amazon on one of the hottest and most desired tablets on the market – the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9. Amazingly, the 256GB configuration of the slate is still up for grabs at a lower price. At $120 off, it’s undoubtedly quite tempting, even for those on a budget.
As you probably know, the Galaxy Tab S9 has been on the shelves for just several months, so it hasn’t seen that many discounts. Also, it’s currently at its lowest price, albeit not for the first time, which is yet another reason to pull the trigger on this deal.
The tablet also boasts a stunning display. It sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that allows you to see contrast and intense colors on a completely different level. What’s more, this device supports split-screen mode. No wonder it's one of the best Samsung tablets money can buy right now, right?
Mind you, Samsung didn’t just design a powerful and sleek device but ensured it’s made to last, too. It has an IP68 rating, meaning it should withstand dust and water. Then again, we advise you not to put its water and dust-resistant capabilities to extensive tests.
As mentioned, the deal applies to the 256GB configuration of the slate. Unbelievably, Samsung has equipped the device with a microSD slot, allowing you to expand the storage capacity. In addition, the Samsung tablet should be able to last the whole day without having to connect it to the plug.
But wait – that’s not all! Amazon makes the offer all the more appealing by allowing you to bundle up at a bargain price. Right now, there’s an additional savings opportunity – the S9 Book Cover Keyboard now arrives at 50% off if you buy it alongside a tablet from the S9 family.
