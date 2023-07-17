Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S8 is a hot (reconditioned) bargain right now at a huge discount
If you're incapable of waiting another couple of weeks for Samsung to unveil its latest candidates for the title of best Android tablet money can buy (in addition to a killer pair of new foldables, upgraded smartwatches, and possibly, refreshed wireless earbuds too), there's an excellent deal you might want to know about.
The Galaxy Tab S8, which recently scored some very appealing Prime Day discounts, is now cheaper than ever before, although it's perhaps not entirely fair to compare its newest price with the one it reached last week at Amazon.
That's because Woot is selling "factory reconditioned" units here at $459.99 a pop, which is obviously not the same thing as charging 500 bucks for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices. Then again, this is the 256GB storage configuration available from the Amazon-owned e-tailer in a single pink gold colorway, and normally, you'd have to pay a whopping $780 to double the base 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room (in new condition).
What you're basically looking at here is saving around 320 bucks while not compromising much in terms of the functionality and cosmetic condition of the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8, which is apparently "as close to new as you can get without technically being new."
That means every affordable device has been restored to "fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner" after being returned by its original owner, including a handy but of course far from ideal 90-day Samsung warranty at Woot right now.
Powered by a still-blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Galaxy Tab S8 is also as close to an iPad Pro alternative as Android enthusiasts can get without opting for an excessively large device like the Tab S8+ or Tab S8 Ultra.
Far from compact, the 11-incher is relatively easy to maneuver thanks among others to a razor-thin profile while packing an almost surprisingly hefty 8,000mAh battery and a respectable 8GB RAM count in combination with both 128 and 256GB internal storage space.
If you don't mind going with the slightly humbler version, that's currently on sale at Amazon at $100 under its $700 list price brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. Pretty tough decision, eh?
