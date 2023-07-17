Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S8 is a hot (reconditioned) bargain right now at a huge discount





The Galaxy Tab S8, which recently scored some very appealing Prime Day discounts , is now cheaper than ever before, although it's perhaps not entirely fair to compare its newest price with the one it reached last week at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Pink Gold Color, S Pen Included, Factory Reconditioned, 90-Day Samsung Warranty $320 off (41%) $459 99 $779 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Silver and Pink Gold Colors, S Pen Included $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





That's because Woot is selling "factory reconditioned" units here at $459.99 a pop, which is obviously not the same thing as charging 500 bucks for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices. Then again, this is the 256GB storage configuration available from the Amazon-owned e-tailer in a single pink gold colorway, and normally, you'd have to pay a whopping $780 to double the base 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room (in new condition).





What you're basically looking at here is saving around 320 bucks while not compromising much in terms of the functionality and cosmetic condition of the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8, which is apparently "as close to new as you can get without technically being new."





That means every affordable device has been restored to "fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner" after being returned by its original owner, including a handy but of course far from ideal 90-day Samsung warranty at Woot right now.









Far from compact, the 11-incher is relatively easy to maneuver thanks among others to a razor-thin profile while packing an almost surprisingly hefty 8,000mAh battery and a respectable 8GB RAM count in combination with both 128 and 256GB internal storage space.





If you don't mind going with the slightly humbler version, that's currently on sale at Amazon at $100 under its $700 list price brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. Pretty tough decision, eh?