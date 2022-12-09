Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at up to a $400 discount with no strings





While that's obviously a good thing, the somewhat complicated terms and conditions of the top Galaxy deals that often involve certain trade-ins and a bunch of other special requirements can sometimes distract from the occasional hot bargain with absolutely no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $350 off (29%) $849 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





For instance, yesterday's avalanche of sweet Discover Samsung Winter promotions made it pretty hard to actually "discover" the largest ever Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra markdown available with no obligatory trade-in.





This can be currently claimed on Samsung 's official US website or at Best Buy, slashing a whopping 400 bucks off the $1,399.99 list price of the gigantic 14.6-inch Android tablet in a top-of-the-line 512GB storage configuration.





At a new record low price of $999.99, this ultra-high-end Tab S8 Ultra variant is of course not "conventionally" affordable, easily undercutting however similar configurations of Apple's 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros from both 2022 and 2021.





Your generous 512 gigs of internal storage space will be paired with a fittingly impressive 16GB RAM count, mind you, while a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor should ensure a more than satisfying level of raw power for essentially any and all mobile computing activities.









If you can't afford to spend a full grand on a new tablet so close to Christmas or don't expect to need 512GB storage, the 256 gig variant is also on sale at a great price of $849.99 after an unprecedented $350 discount of its own.



