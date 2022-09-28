Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount





Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of Apple's M1-based iPad Pro (2021) duo or the productivity of Microsoft's Windows 11-supporting Surface Pro 7, Best Buy is currently offering a decent $100 discount on an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Pink Gold, S Pen Included, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $290 off (32%) $609 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





But the same exact model is also on sale at Woot for an incredibly low price of $609.99 for the next few days only (or while supplies last). That's a (slightly) better deal than the e-tailer's "clearance" offer from roughly a month ago , which predictably went away pretty quickly.





For those keeping score at home, Galaxy Tab S8+ buyers are looking at saving nearly 300 bucks here if they hurry, with this absolutely massive discount for such a new and technologically advanced product equating to 32 percent slashed off its aforementioned list price.





These are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full manufacturer warranty available for a little over six Benjamins a pop, which essentially puts the 128GB Tab S8 Plus in the same price bracket as the 64 gig iPad Air (2022)





Apple's latest 10.9-incher, of course, packs the same state-of-the-art M1 processor as the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, but Samsung 's Galaxy Tab S8+ holds a bunch of other advantages over it, from a larger and smoother 120Hz screen to a thinner body, better overall photography experience, and perhaps more importantly, a handy built-in S Pen that you don't need to pay extra for.



