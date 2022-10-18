Smoking hot deal wipes almost $300 off Galaxy Tab S8 Plus price

Apple today announced new tablets but if you enjoy the openness of Google's platform, one of the best Android tablets around from Samsung - the Tab S8 Plus - is currently 32 percent off, which is an all-time low price.





The Tab S8 Plus was announced in February and slots below the Tab S8 Ultra , but has been hailed as the better of two due to its more practical 12.4-inch screen size and comparatively affordable price of $899.99, and currently, it's nearly 300 bucks cheaper.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4 inches screen 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Dual rear camera | Storage expansion | 10,090 mAh battery $290 off (32%) $609 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





The Tab S8 Plus' gorgeous OLED display refreshes at 120Hz. It is fairly light and has narrow and symmetrical bezels. You can comfortably use it for a long time for reading, web browsing, and gaming. At the same it, it's also big enough for getting serious work done.





The slate is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and there is also a MicroSD slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. It is equipped with a 10,090mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.





The tablet comes with the S Pen stylus which separately costs $59. A USB-C cable for data and charging is also included. There is also an optional keyboard cover that users who want 2-in-1 functionality will appreciate.





There is also a DeX or desktop experience mode that turns the interface into a desktop-like layout which gives the device more multitasking flexibility. It's also easy to sync content between the slate and a Samsung phone. There is also an option to turn the tablet into a second wireless display for a laptop. The tablet will be supported for five years.





The Tab S8 Plus has a dual camera system which is sufficient for casual photos and document scans. The 12MP front-facing camera is sharper than most laptop webcams.





Basically, if you need great performance, long battery life, travel-friendly size, crisp and loud speakers, and a free stylus, the S8 Plus is the tablet for you. It was already better at multitasking than most Android slates and now with the Android 12L update, the interface is even more intuitive and user-friendly and lets you enjoy frictionless multitasking.



