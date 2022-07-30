 This is by far Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ deal yet - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

This is by far Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ deal yet

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is by far Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ deal yet
While Android tablets have undeniably come a long way in recent years in terms of everything from raw power to productivity and versatility, global sales reports and industry pundits suggest many people remain hesitant of spending more than a few hundred bucks on high-end models not manufactured by Apple.

At $700 and up, for instance, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family should have proven a decidedly tough sell, but according to the company itself, that's... not really the case. Right off the bat, Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra demand appeared to far outstrip supply, and when the two measures of a product's success eventually lined up, the deals and discounts started coming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Silver, S Pen Included
$144 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Curiously enough, Amazon didn't slash the prices of these Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses by much during the Prime Day 2022 festivities earlier this month, randomly shaving a cool $145 or so off the $899.99 MSRP of the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ right now instead.

To our knowledge, this beats every previous outright discount offered by the e-commerce giant and even Samsung itself on the 12.4-inch iPad Pro (2021) rival, although the device maker likes to routinely throw free stuff in like earbuds and other accessories, which can technically maximize your savings.

There was also that absolutely insane (and even more random) deal from Woot, which just so happens to be owned by Amazon, although predictably enough, it didn't last long.

You may not have a lot of time to get the Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 Plus for 16 percent less than usual in a silver color option now either, with an always handy S Pen of course included at no extra charge, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm chipset paired with a hefty 8GB RAM count, a massive 10,090mAh battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging somehow squeezed into a 5.7mm thin package, and a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display putting the finishing touch on a simply impressive spec sheet.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's how you can make AT&T pay for its controversial admin fee... in California
Here's how you can make AT&T pay for its controversial admin fee... in California
Apple on the attack! Company cites sideloading for Android's malware woes
Apple on the attack! Company cites sideloading for Android's malware woes
UK mobile industry cracks down on scam texts, reduces them by 97%
UK mobile industry cracks down on scam texts, reduces them by 97%
Next wave of flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could start arriving by November
Next wave of flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could start arriving by November
UK: Vodafone donates half a million connections in a bid to “close the digital divide”
UK: Vodafone donates half a million connections in a bid to “close the digital divide”
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless