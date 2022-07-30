This is by far Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ deal yet





At $700 and up, for instance, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family should have proven a decidedly tough sell, but according to the company itself , that's... not really the case. Right off the bat, Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra demand appeared to far outstrip supply , and when the two measures of a product's success eventually lined up, the deals and discounts started coming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Silver, S Pen Included $144 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





Curiously enough, Amazon didn't slash the prices of these Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses by much during the Prime Day 2022 festivities earlier this month, randomly shaving a cool $145 or so off the $899.99 MSRP of the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8+ right now instead.





To our knowledge, this beats every previous outright discount offered by the e-commerce giant and even Samsung itself on the 12.4-inch iPad Pro (2021) rival, although the device maker likes to routinely throw free stuff in like earbuds and other accessories, which can technically maximize your savings.





There was also that absolutely insane (and even more random) deal from Woot , which just so happens to be owned by Amazon, although predictably enough, it didn't last long.





You may not have a lot of time to get the Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 Plus for 16 percent less than usual in a silver color option now either, with an always handy S Pen of course included at no extra charge, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm chipset paired with a hefty 8GB RAM count, a massive 10,090mAh battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging somehow squeezed into a 5.7mm thin package, and a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display putting the finishing touch on a simply impressive spec sheet.