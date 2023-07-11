Amazon's astonishing Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ Prime Day discounts go all the way up to $400





Yes, the (slightly) more affordable Galaxy Tab S8+ can currently be had at an incredible 400 bucks less than its usual price of $1,199.99 in a 512GB storage variant and a single "graphite" paint job. The same 12.4-inch iPad Pro alternative is available at a slightly lower but still undeniably impressive $300 markdown from $899.99 and $979.99 list prices with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $250 off (32%) $529 99 $779 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $300 off (31%) $679 99 $979 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon





If you opt for one of the cheaper Tab S8 Plus models (in one of several different colorways), you should know that the 128GB internal storage space is paired with a decent 8GB RAM count while the 256 gig version packs an excellent 12 gigs of memory and the 512GB configuration goes all the way up to 16 gigs of the multitasking-friendly good stuff.





All of these positively mind-blowing deals are of course exclusively available with an Amazon Prime membership for (up to) 48 hours only, and the same unsurprisingly goes for the $200 and $250 discounts of Samsung 's "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S8 with 128 and 256GB storage respectively.





The non-Plus Tab S8 comes with a smaller and humbler 11-inch LCD panel in tow compared to the aforementioned Super AMOLED 12.4-inch giant, nonetheless looking like a very solid alternative for Apple's latest iPad Pros... on a relatively tight budget.









That obviously also means that you're looking at two (or rather five) of the overall greatest Prime Day tablet deals available right now, but if you prefer something more... mobile, we give you this:





