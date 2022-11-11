Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Samsung Black Friday deal shaves up to $300 off the price of every Galaxy Tab S8 model

Samsung Tablets Deals Black Friday
Samsung has kicked off the early Black Friday deals, which means customers can grab some of the company’s greatest products at much lower prices. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are all getting massive discounts for a limited time.

We’re not sure if these deals will be improved on Black Friday, but if you don’t want to wait until then to find out, Samsung’s Early Access deals are here to satisfy your shopping needs. For those in the market for either a phone or a tablet made by Samsung, this is the best time to look for a good deal.

Specifically, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is now up to $300 off at Samsung. No trade-in required or any hidden requirements are attached to the deal, just pay $300 less than the full price and the Galaxy Tab S8 is yours. Now, there are different versions available on Samsung’s online store, but regardless of which one you pick, you’ll certainly get a good deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Get up to $300 off select Galaxy Tab S8 Series.
$300 off (21%)
$1099
$1399
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

$200 off (22%)
$699
$899
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Get up to $300 off select Galaxy Tab S8 Series.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Samsung

Currently, Samsung has the Galaxy Tab S8 (11-inch display), Galaxy Tab S8+ (12.4-inch display), and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (14.6-inch display) on sale, but these deals will only be available until November 18 (or while supplies last).

Besides choosing the model, you have different color and memory options that might lower or increase the price. Then there are the Wi-Fi only and cellular models that have different prices. The bottom line is that regardless of what combination you end up with, you’ll pay up to $300 less.

If you’re not really interested in a new tablet, perhaps you’ll find something else that you need in our Black Friday deals hub. Keep in mind that many of these deals change very fast, so prices might be slightly different. Also, some deals may completely disappear if you’re not quick enough.
