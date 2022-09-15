 Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship - PhoneArena
Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship

Although the Galaxy S22 Ultra is technically not Samsung's most recent flagship, the phone, which was released in February, is the South Korean giant's best mainstream premium phone around, offering everything you would want, from a beautiful screen to a beefy battery and smooth performance. One thing that may have been holding you back from getting this handset is its price and right now is a great time to get one as an Amazon deal has discounted it by 15 percent.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It boasts insane camera specs: a 108MP main camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto module with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide unit.

6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 108 MP main camera | 5,000mAh battery
$184 off (15%)
It has a beefy 5,000mAh battery under the hood and supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, and you can even use it to juice up other accessories.

Although those specs are impressive enough on their own, Samsung went above and beyond by including stylus support, and there is even a silo to store the S Pen.

Overall, this is an excellent phone with snappy performance, a great camera system with impressive zooming and lowlight capabilities, distinct design, and at its current price of $1,016, you get to save $184, but no one knows for how long, so it's recommended to act fast before all stock is snapped up.
