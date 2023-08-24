Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 128GB for $120 off if your aren't particular about the color

If you are in the market for a new high-end tablet, you are probably thinking about getting one of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. However, if you aren't particular about having the latest Qualcomm chipset or the color of your new device, you can score an even better deal.

At the moment, Amazon is selling the 128GB version of the Galaxy Tab S8 in Pink Gold for 17% off the tablet's usual price. This means you now have the chance to save $120 on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 if you act fast and get one through this deal.

While the Galaxy Tab S8 is technically an older model, it still offers amazing performance and can easily become your new workhorse tablet. The device is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. So, rest assured, the tablet is perfectly capable of running heavy apps and games without any stutter.

Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with a gorgeous 11-inch screen with a 1600 x 2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device even sports speakers tuned by AKG. Moreover, it's equipped with a huge 8000mAh battery that should last you throughout the day without needing to be recharged. The tablet also supports 45W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in around 80 minutes.

However, the biggest feature of the Galaxy Tab S8 is the fact that it comes with its own S Pen straight out of the box. You can use the stylus to take notes faster and even as a painting brush when you have the time to release your inner artist.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 checks all the boxes, and it's a true bang for your buck, especially at its current price. As for the color, if it bothers you, you can easily get a new case for your tablet to hide the true color of your device. This is an amazing opportunity to get an awesome tablet for less, so be sure not to blow it!

