Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Samsung Tablets Deals

Get the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and other Samsung tablets with a great pre-holiday discount

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and other Samsung tablets at a great pre-holiday discount
Samsung is holding a last-minute gifts sale at its online store, and a couple of deals on Galaxy tablets are a part of the shopping event. You can save up to $150 on the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, no trade-in needed. Of course, you can also trade-in a device of yours and get up to $450 worth of Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

$150 off (23%)
$499 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

$150 off (18%)
$699 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

There are also offers on more budget-friendly Galaxy Tabs. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has seen a $100 discount at the company’s online store. This makes it very affordable just in time for the holidays. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has also seen a discount. The entry-level tablet is now $40 off its retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

$40 off (25%)
$119 99
$159 99
Buy at Samsung

Which Galaxy Tab should you choose



Let’s start with the premium Galaxy Tab S7 devices. The Tab S7 and S7+ are high-end tablets with an aluminum back and frame. These have excellent 120Hz displays. The panel of the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 is an 11-inch LCD screen, while the one on the Tab S7+ is a 12.4-inch AMOLED. This means that the S7+ has a much better screen than the S7.

Both of these tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor, which is coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. These tablets have excellent stereo speakers, large batteries, expandable storage, and nice camera setups. They also have S-Pen support. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review for even more information on the device.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, we suggest you take a look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This tablet might not be as powerful or premium as the Galaxy Tab S7 series, but it offers good performance, better than average battery life, and a nice-looking display.

The least expensive Samsung tablet that has seen a discount is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. This is a much more compact tablet than the rest, with its 8.7-inch HD screen. It is an entry-level tablet though, so don’t expect the best performance and quality. It is perfect if you’re looking for a tablet for your kid or a small tablet for reading.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs
$150off $500 Special Samsung $650 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$150off $700 Special Samsung $850 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Review
8.0
$100off $250 Special Samsung $350 Special BestBuy $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs
$40off $120 Special Samsung $136 Amazon $330 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 8.7 inches 1340 x 800 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P22T 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Moto Edge 30 Ultra camera samples and battery specs revealed, may launch with Android 12
by Anam Hamid,  0
Moto Edge 30 Ultra camera samples and battery specs revealed, may launch with Android 12
Stutter-gate: the number one thing I want to see Samsung fix in the Galaxy S22
by Victor Hristov,  2
Stutter-gate: the number one thing I want to see Samsung fix in the Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
by Rado Minkov,  2
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless