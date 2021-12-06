Get the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and other Samsung tablets with a great pre-holiday discount

Get the Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and other Samsung tablets with a great pre-holiday discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are also offers on more budget-friendly Galaxy Tabs. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has seen a $100 discount at the company’s online store. This makes it very affordable just in time for the holidays. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has also seen a discount. The entry-level tablet is now $40 off its retail price.
Which Galaxy Tab should you choose
Let’s start with the premium Galaxy Tab S7 devices. The Tab S7 and S7+ are high-end tablets with an aluminum back and frame. These have excellent 120Hz displays. The panel of the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 is an 11-inch LCD screen, while the one on the Tab S7+ is a 12.4-inch AMOLED. This means that the S7+ has a much better screen than the S7.
If you’re looking for something more affordable, we suggest you take a look at the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This tablet might not be as powerful or premium as the Galaxy Tab S7 series, but it offers good performance, better than average battery life, and a nice-looking display.