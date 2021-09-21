Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off

Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is unfortunately a bit of a mixed bag, sporting a large and sharp but not particularly smooth 12.4-inch screen while packing a middling Snapdragon 750 processor and somehow supporting faster charging than the ultra-high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra or Z Fold 3 handsets.
The "Un-carrier's" customers can purchase the upper mid-range Android giant on a monthly payment arrangement and activate a new line of service on a "qualifying" 10GB or higher Mobile Internet plan, after which they'll get $335 back as bill credits applied to their accounts over a period of two years.
The super-premium build quality, razor-thin body, and included S Pen are without a doubt among the key selling points of this device, which could well be the best Samsung tablet to buy... on a budget ahead of the holidays. Alternatively, it might not be a bad idea to wait for the rumored early 2022 release of the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra... if you have a whole lot more than $335 to spare.