Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









When you add 5G connectivity to the equation, this bad boy does however become arguably one of the best tablets money can buy right now, especially when said money is cut in half. Yes, the Tab S7 FE 5G is available at a 50 percent discount at the time of this writing, and you don't actually have to do a lot of heavy lifting to claim T-Mobile 's hot new deal.





The "Un-carrier's" customers can purchase the upper mid-range Android giant on a monthly payment arrangement and activate a new line of service on a "qualifying" 10GB or higher Mobile Internet plan, after which they'll get $335 back as bill credits applied to their accounts over a period of two years.





At the end of those 24 months, it will be like you paid just 335 bucks instead of $670 for your black-coated Galaxy Tab S7 FE unit with 5G support, 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM, and 10,090mAh battery capacity.





The super-premium build quality, razor-thin body, and included S Pen are without a doubt among the key selling points of this device, which could well be the best Samsung tablet to buy... on a budget ahead of the holidays. Alternatively, it might not be a bad idea to wait for the rumored early 2022 release of the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra ... if you have a whole lot more than $335 to spare.