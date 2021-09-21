Notification Center

T-Mobile Samsung Android Tablets Deals 5G

Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off
In lieu of a true sequel to 2020's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ powerhouses, which will probably need to wait until next year, Samsung took the wraps off its first "Fan Edition" slate a few months back.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is unfortunately a bit of a mixed bag, sporting a large and sharp but not particularly smooth 12.4-inch screen while packing a middling Snapdragon 750 processor and somehow supporting faster charging than the ultra-high-end Galaxy S21 Ultra or Z Fold 3 handsets.

When you add 5G connectivity to the equation, this bad boy does however become arguably one of the best tablets money can buy right now, especially when said money is cut in half. Yes, the Tab S7 FE 5G is available at a 50 percent discount at the time of this writing, and you don't actually have to do a lot of heavy lifting to claim T-Mobile's hot new deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Black, 64GB Storage, S Pen Included

$335 off (50%)
$335
$669 99
Buy at T-Mobile

The "Un-carrier's" customers can purchase the upper mid-range Android giant on a monthly payment arrangement and activate a new line of service on a "qualifying" 10GB or higher Mobile Internet plan, after which they'll get $335 back as bill credits applied to their accounts over a period of two years.

At the end of those 24 months, it will be like you paid just 335 bucks instead of $670 for your black-coated Galaxy Tab S7 FE unit with 5G support, 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM, and 10,090mAh battery capacity.

The super-premium build quality, razor-thin body, and included S Pen are without a doubt among the key selling points of this device, which could well be the best Samsung tablet to buy... on a budget ahead of the holidays. Alternatively, it might not be a bad idea to wait for the rumored early 2022 release of the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra... if you have a whole lot more than $335 to spare.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
50%off $335 Special T-Mobile $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11

