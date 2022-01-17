Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Specifically, those unwilling (or unable) to spend at least $800 on a very familiar-looking high-ender with a powerful new chip under the hood but few other meaningful changes or north of $1,000 for way more screen real estate, a revised design, and a number of other key upgrades.





at the aforementioned price in a Wi-Fi-only configuration... while a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 currently costs as little as $529.99. If a recent rumor proves accurate, the "regular-sized" Tab S8 could start at the aforementioned price in a Wi-Fi-only configuration... while a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 currently costs as little as $529.99.





Originally available for $849.99, this Verizon -specific model on sale for a limited time at Woot at a cool $320 discount is unsurprisingly refurbished, purportedly working flawlessly however while exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear."





Backed by a 90-day warranty provided by the Amazon-owned e-tailer rather than Samsung or Verizon, the 11-inch slate comes in a single Mystic Black paint job, with 128 gigs of internal storage space, 6GB RAM, and of course, 4G LTE in addition to "nationwide" 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband support for Big Red's rapidly expanding network





Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and sporting a silky smooth 120Hz display while promising to keep the lights on for up to 24 hours between charges (depending on usage) thanks to a massive 8,000mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S7 is definitely one of the best Samsung tablets money can buy in 2022, and the Tab S8 family will not completely change that anytime soon.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up