Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Specifically, those unwilling (or unable) to spend at least $800 on a very familiar-looking high-ender with a powerful new chip under the hood but few other meaningful changes or north of $1,000 for way more screen real estate, a revised design, and a number of other key upgrades.
Originally available for $849.99, this Verizon-specific model on sale for a limited time at Woot at a cool $320 discount is unsurprisingly refurbished, purportedly working flawlessly however while exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear."
Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and sporting a silky smooth 120Hz display while promising to keep the lights on for up to 24 hours between charges (depending on usage) thanks to a massive 8,000mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S7 is definitely one of the best Samsung tablets money can buy in 2022, and the Tab S8 family will not completely change that anytime soon.