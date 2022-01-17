Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 5G is more affordable than ever before (refurbished)
Now that we seem to know pretty much everything there is to know about the undoubtedly impending Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, it's clear... that 2020's Galaxy Tab S7 is still worth considering by certain Android tablet buyers.

Specifically, those unwilling (or unable) to spend at least $800 on a very familiar-looking high-ender with a powerful new chip under the hood but few other meaningful changes or north of $1,000 for way more screen real estate, a revised design, and a number of other key upgrades.

If a recent rumor proves accurate, the "regular-sized" Tab S8 could start at the aforementioned price in a Wi-Fi-only configuration... while a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 currently costs as little as $529.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

5G, Wi-Fi, LTE, Mystic Black, 128GB, Verizon

$320 off (38%)
$529 99
$849 99
Buy at Woot

Originally available for $849.99, this Verizon-specific model on sale for a limited time at Woot at a cool $320 discount is unsurprisingly refurbished, purportedly working flawlessly however while exhibiting a "moderate level of wear & tear."

Backed by a 90-day warranty provided by the Amazon-owned e-tailer rather than Samsung or Verizon, the 11-inch slate comes in a single Mystic Black paint job, with 128 gigs of internal storage space, 6GB RAM, and of course, 4G LTE in addition to "nationwide" 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband support for Big Red's rapidly expanding network.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and sporting a silky smooth 120Hz display while promising to keep the lights on for up to 24 hours between charges (depending on usage) thanks to a massive 8,000mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S7 is definitely one of the best Samsung tablets money can buy in 2022, and the Tab S8 family will not completely change that anytime soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs
38%off $530 Special Woot $650 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy S22 series with Exynos chipset starting to pop up at European retailers
More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
More car brands with support for Apple’s CarKey feature might show this year
Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system
Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple considered a battery-powered HomePod at one point
Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple AR headset: you might have to pay over $2,000 if you want to buy it (when it is released)
Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon is delivering an incredibly early Android 12 update to the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless