Amazon's (nearly) half-off Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal might be the best way to end 2023 with a bang
Do you know that seemingly unbeatable last-minute Galaxy Tab S6 Lite holiday promotion we told you about only a few days ago? Believe it or not, it's just been beaten at basically the last second before Christmas, offering bargain hunters what we think will prove to be the final opportunity to save big on one of the best budget tablets out there in 2023.
Normally priced at $429.99 and marked down by an already hefty $190 earlier this week, the 128GB variant of Samsung's 2022-released 10.4-inch mid-ranger can now be had for a whopping and completely unprecedented 210 bucks less than usual.
Although it's obviously too late for Amazon to get the cheaper-than-ever Android slate to your doorstep by December 25, you are promised nationwide delivery before 2024 kicks off if you hurry and place your order today, which is naturally the next best thing.
The all-around best thing about the Tab S6 Lite itself, meanwhile, is probably that decidedly premium metal-and-glass construction, closely followed by the generous screen real estate and more than respectable 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution of said 10.4-inch TFT LCD panel.
For its newly reduced and record low price, the 128 gig Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also offers a satisfactory (at the very least) level of raw power thanks to a Snapdragon 720 processor, as well as decent multitasking skills with 4GB RAM.
A built-in stylus is quite possibly this thing's number one advantage over budget-friendly tablets from other brands, while the 13-hour (advertised) battery life and dual AKG stereo speakers seem to put the icing on a delicious mid-range capabilities cake. Check that, the icing actually comes from the software department, where the Tab S6 Lite currently runs Android 13, with an official Android 14 update undoubtedly around the corner and at least one more major OS promotion virtually guaranteed to happen further down the line.
