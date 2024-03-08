Up Next:
Here is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) from all angles, S Pen and all
Samsung’s next tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), is just around the corner. Information about the slate’s price and key specs leaked early this week, but if you’re interested in learning more about its looks, we got you covered.
The folks at Winfuture.de have just published a bunch of official-looking pictures that show the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) from all angles. The images come along with some details about the tablet’s specifications, as well as price.
For instance, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be available for purchase in Europe for the same price: €400. The LTE model will be slightly more expensive at €450, just like the previous model.
The report also claims that the tablet sports a 10.4-inch TFT display with 2000x1200 pixels resolution. Samsung’s upcoming slate is said to feature an 8-megapixel main camera and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.
Just like the previous model, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be powered by a 7040 mAh battery. Obviously, the tablet will run on Android 14 right out of the box.
Although much of the information included in the report leaked at the beginning of the week, it’s always nice to have another source confirming these details. That being said, it appears that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) doesn’t feature too many changes over the previous Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) model.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is rumored to pack a 2.4GHz octa-core Exynos 1280 processor, paired with just 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card).
