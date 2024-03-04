Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) price and key specs leak ahead of launch
Samsung’s mid-range tablets tier is about to get bigger as the company is now very close to announcing a new product, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). Despite the “Lite” name, the tablet isn’t going to be that cheap, although the specs aren’t that impressive according to the latest reports.
First off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has been recently spotted at FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which means it’s expected to be introduced in the United States once Samsung makes this official (via 91mobiles).
Previously, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) appeared on Geekbench with an Exynos 1280 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 14 operating system. These specs haven’t been confirmed yet, but since they’ve been listed on various certification platforms and benchmark aggregators, it’s safe to assume they’re pretty accurate.
As far as the price goes, Appuals claims Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Wi-Fi Only (4/64GB) will be available for as low as €429 in Europe, while the cheapest version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) LTE (4/64GB) will cost €459. Slightly upgraded versions of the Wi-Fi Only and LTE Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be priced to sell for €489 (4/128GB) and €519 (4/128GB), respectively.
No word on when exactly Samsung will make this official, but chances are that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be introduced by the end of March.
Thanks to the FCC listing, we now know that the tablet will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery. We’ve also learned that the slate will feature LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options.
Besides some of the tablet’s key specs, we have another source that claims the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be available in two colors: Chiffon Pink and Oxford Gray. Also, customers can pick either the Wi-Fi Only or the LTE model, depending on their needs and budgets.
