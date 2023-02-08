Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is even friendlier than usual

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
As its unnecessarily long name suggests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has seen daylight in, well, 2022. But because it's not called Galaxy Tab S8 Lite or even Tab S7 Lite, this thing unsurprisingly shares a lot of similarities with the original Tab S6 Lite model, released all the way back in 2020.

Due to its outdated design and overall unremarkable specifications, the 2022-released mid-ranger unsurprisingly didn't take long before it started getting discounts last year, gradually dropping from a list price of $349.99 to $300, $270, and $250 in Amazon and Best Buy sales that became more and more frequent in recent months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2022 Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, US Version, Three Colors, S Pen Included
$135 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

It's pretty rare to see the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) listed at its full retail price in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration nowadays, but it's even rarer to be offered the opportunity to save more than 100 bucks.

That makes the latest Amazon deal quite special, with buyers of such budget-friendly variants in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Rose colors currently looking at slashing $135 off the aforementioned "regular" price of $349.99.

That equates to a massive 39 percent markdown that was previously only available one other time for a very short while a couple of months back. At this all-time low price, Samsung's mid-end 10.4-incher offers modern Android 13 software (after a recent update)... and a number of decent hardware specs including an octa-core Snapdragon 720 processor, 4GB RAM count, 7,040mAh battery, and a TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

Perhaps most impressively, the Tab S6 Lite on sale here at a cool and rare discount comes with a handy S Pen bundled in as standard, not to mention a good old fashioned charger in the box and both a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot in tow.

Is this the best Android tablet money can buy before Valentine's Day? Not at all. Is it the best in its price bracket? In many ways, yes, which is likely to satisfy a lot of bargain hunters in the market for something special for a special someone right now.
