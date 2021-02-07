Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 falls into mid-range price territory with new deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you've been waiting for 2019's Galaxy Tab S6 to score a big enough discount to become a solid choice again, that's precisely what Samsung is offering for a presumably limited time only.





Powered by an aging Snapdragon 855 processor rather than a Snapdragon 865 Plus, this 10.5-inch slate is no longer sold by Amazon, while Best Buy is currently running pretty mediocre "clearance" sales letting you shave less than $100 off the list prices of both the 128 and 256GB storage variants.





That makes the manufacturer's latest first-party deal quite special, with a 256 gig configuration fetching $429.99 instead of a whopping $729.99 in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush paint jobs. Although not signaled as such, this sure looks like a clearance offer as well, so you may not have long to pull the trigger before Samsung inevitably pulls the plug on the Tab S6 entirely.





In addition to a more than generous amount of local digital hoarding room, this particular version of the Android 10-running tablet has a hefty 8 gigs of memory going for it too, not to mention a built-in S Pen, beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, surprisingly solid battery life given the wasp 5.7mm waist, premium build quality, two rear-facing cameras, microSD support, and fancy screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.





While obviously not a match for Apple's newest iPad Pro powerhouses from several different perspectives, this $430 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is definitely better all in all than a $400 iPad (2020) with a 10.2-inch display, A12 Bionic chipset, and no stylus bundled in.





Of course, you can always spend even less on a decent Galaxy Tab, with the S5e also available at a very reasonable $329.99 in a 128GB storage configuration right now after a nice $150 discount of its own. Both that upper mid-range 10.5-inch model and the aforementioned Tab S6 high-ender are set to receive Android 11 updates in the relatively near future, mind you, thus holding their own rather well against Apple's latest inexpensive iPads.



