Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 falls into mid-range price territory with new deal

But if you've been waiting for 2019's Galaxy Tab S6 to score a big enough discount to become a solid choice again, that's precisely what Samsung is offering for a presumably limited time only.





Powered by an aging Snapdragon 855 processor rather than a Snapdragon 865 Plus, this 10.5-inch slate is no longer sold by Amazon, while Best Buy is currently running pretty mediocre "clearance" sales letting you shave less than $100 off the list prices of both the 128 and 256GB storage variants.





That makes the manufacturer's latest first-party deal quite special, with a 256 gig configuration fetching $429.99 instead of a whopping $729.99 in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush paint jobs. Although not signaled as such, this sure looks like a clearance offer as well, so you may not have long to pull the trigger before Samsung inevitably pulls the plug on the Tab S6 entirely.





In addition to a more than generous amount of local digital hoarding room, this particular version of the Android 10-running tablet has a hefty 8 gigs of memory going for it too, not to mention a built-in S Pen, beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, surprisingly solid battery life given the wasp 5.7mm waist, premium build quality, two rear-facing cameras, microSD support, and fancy screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.





While obviously not a match for Apple's newest iPad Pro powerhouses from several different perspectives, this $430 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is definitely better all in all than a $400 iPad (2020) with a 10.2-inch display, A12 Bionic chipset, and no stylus bundled in.





Of course, you can always spend even less on a decent Galaxy Tab, with the S5e also available at a very reasonable $329.99 in a 128GB storage configuration right now after a nice $150 discount of its own. Both that upper mid-range 10.5-inch model and the aforementioned Tab S6 high-ender are set to receive Android 11 updates in the relatively near future, mind you, thus holding their own rather well against Apple's latest inexpensive iPads.





If you've been in the market for an Android-based high-end alternative to Apple's top-selling 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros for a while, you probably already know Samsung's 2020-released Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are by far your best options available today.